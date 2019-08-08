Get ready to grab a prime duck-hunting spot

For area duck and goose hunters, the next couple of weeks are critical.

No, it’s not duck-hunting season yet, but, for those who covet prime spots on state parks and reservoirs, on-site drawings for hunting opportunities and limited season-long blind spots are planned.

Interested hunters should check with officials, if there are any questions about the rules, which may differ. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife, in Akron, can be reached at 330-644-2293.

Here’s the run-down:

Novelty

Opportunities to hunt LaDue Reservoir will be held, on Aug. 13 at 6 p.m., in the Oak Room at the West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road in Novelty, Ohio. Registration begins one hour earlier.

Mogadore and Nimisila

The drawing date and time for hunting opportunities at Mogadore and Nimisila reservoirs is set for Aug. 15, at the Pine Tree Lodge, Wingfoot Lake State Park, located at 993 Goodyear Park Blvd. Registration is at 5 p.m. and drawing at 6 p.m. Currently, there is no permit required to hunt waterfowl on Wingfoot.

The above drawings require no fee to enter but will require a 2019-2020 hunting license. According to wildlife officials, there will be permits awarded, including one week or more blind locations. Permits will be required only for the time allotted.

It’s important to know that boats used on LaDue, Mogadore and Nimisila are to be powered by electric motors only. Portable fuel tanks must be removed.

Permanent blinds

State parks across the state that allow season-long permanent blinds to be constructed by selected hunters will hold similar drawings on Aug. 17, beginning with registration at 7 a.m.

Some readers may find additional state park waterfowl hunting opportunities within their reach and can find the listing of parks at parks.odnr.gov.

Other parks

Other parks include West Branch and Portage Lakes. Note that Portage Lakes will hold its drawing on Aug. 15, at 993 Goodyear Blvd., in Mogadore, at 5 p.m.

West Branch will follow the state-wide schedule with its drawing Aug. 17, at the campground office on Esworthy Road, just off of Rock Spring Road, in Ravenna.

Note that state park drawings require a hunting license, plus current and signed state and national stamps. Successful lottery winners must pay a deposit to guarantee the removal of their blind following the hunting season.

Deer season change

Ohio’s deer season begins Sept. 28, with the opener of the four-month-long archery season. For the most part, county-by-county limits stay the same.

For the first time in memory, a hunter need not tag a downed deer in the field as long as it stays with the hunter. He or she must properly complete the purchased permit, however, and remain with the animal.