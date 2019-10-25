2019 Tuscarawas County Fair sale totals $779,439.25

Grand Champion Lamb
Grand Champion Lamb exhibited by Allison Kendle.

Sept. 19 and 21, 2019
Sale Total: $779,439.25

LAMBS

Number of market lots: 31
Average with champions: $5.90/pound

Grand champion: Allison Kendle
Bid: $20/pound
Buyer: Mushrush Trailer Sales

Reserve champion: Madison DeVault
Bid: $11/pound
Buyer: HRN Construction

HOGS

Number of market lots: 268
Average with champions: $4.94/pound

Grand champion: Kayne Ellwood
Bid: $22/pound
Buyer: Weaver Furniture

Reserve champion: Emma Leggett
Bid: $12/pound
Buyer: Sugar Valley Meats

STEERS

Number of market lots: 80
Average with champions: $3.39/pound

Grand champion market steer: Tessa Harrold
Bid: $5.75/pound
Buyer: Kimble Co.

Reserve champion market steer: Kaden Conrad
Bid: $4.50/pound
Buyer: Bruce and Laurie McDonnell

Grand champion dairy steer: Brittany Finton
Bid: $4/pound
Buyer: Channel Seed

Reserve champion dairy steer: Saydee Specht
Bid: $3/pound
Buyer: MRE Services

BROILERS

Number of broiler pens: 94
Average with champions: $414

Grand champion: Rory Chismar
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: The Committee to Elect Amanda Miller Judge

Reserve champion: Jacquelynn Steiner
Bid: $600
Buyer: Royal Acres and Harper Farms

GOATS

Number of market lots: 27
Average with champions: $443

Grand Champion: Emma Rennicker
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: WTUZ Radio

Reserve champion: Kortlynn Miller
Bid: $600
Buyer: The New Company

TURKEYS

Number of market lots: 21
Average with champions: $421

Grand champion: Kimberly McDonald
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Dr. Steven Chismar Family

Reserve champion: Landon Hanna
Bid: $700
Buyer: The Committee to Elect Amanda Miller Judge

RABBITS

Total number of pens: 20
Average with champions: $360

Grand champion: Mackinzee Dunlap
Bid: $425
Buyer: Eli Bosler

Reserve champion: Robbie Jones
Bid: $500
Buyer: Lute’s Knoll Farm

