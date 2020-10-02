2020 Guernsey County Fair sale results

(Submitted information, Rachel Goodpaster photos)
Sale total: $517,532.25
Total number of market lots: 415
STEERS
Number of lots: 19
Grand champion: Madison Paden
Bid: $13.75 per pound Weight: 1,400 pounds
Buyer: Capstone Holdings
Reserve champion: Dane Robinson
Bid: $5.25 per pound Weight: 1,472 pounds
Buyer: Bruner Land
DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS
Number of lots: 28
Grand champion: Rylee Combs
Bid: $3 per pound Weight: 735 pounds
Buyer: Wells Farms
Reserve champion: Kenzi Combs
Bid: $1.75 per pound Weight: 600 pounds
Buyer: Ted Wells
MARKET HOGS
Number of lots: 155
Grand champion: Addison Schultice
Bid: $11 per pound Weight: 255 pounds
Buyer: FMJ Indoor Range
Reserve champion: Izabelle Cacioppo
Bid: $9 per pound Weight: 265 pounds
Buyer: Elite Tire and Service
DAIRY GOATS
Number of lots: 19
Grand champion: Kylee Roe
Bid: $750
Buyer: Dr. Deanna Fuller, Sabrina Fuller Kopp and Doris Fuller
Reserve champion: Levi Kinnan
Bid: $625
Buyer: W. B. Green Insurance Co.
BOER GOATS
Number of lots: 80
Grand champion: Jared Steward
Bid: $600
Buyer: Riesbecks
Reserve champion: Sydney Christman
Bid: $600
Buyer: Hamilton Rental Properties
MARKET LAMBS
Number of lots: 18
Grand champion: Ephriam Fowler
Bid: $13 per pound Weight: 148 pounds
Buyer: Riesbecks
Reserve champion: Laney Mathews
Bid: $6 per pound Weight: 138 pounds
Buyer: Muskingum Livestock
POULTRY
Number of lots: 41
Grand champion: Summer Kahrig
Bid: $1,100 for pen of three
Buyer: Don’s Tops & Cabinets
Reserve champion: Summer Callahan
Bid: $800 for pen of three
Buyer: Mr. Lee’s Restaurant
RABBITS
Number of lots: 32
Grand champion: Hannah Watkins
Bid: $1,150 for pen of three
Buyer: Cedar Ridge Behavioral Health Solutions
Reserve champion: lzabella Gray
Bid: $1,000 for pen of three
Buyer: Grays Dairy Farm
MARKET DUCK
Number of lots: 1
Grand champion: Madyson Christman
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Cedar Ridge Behavioral Health Solutions
MARKET TURKEY
Number of lots: 6
Grand champion: Autumn Kahrig
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Doris Fuller, Sabrina Fuller Kropp and Dr. Dianna Fuller
Reserve champion: Logan Gregg
Bid: $450
Buyer: Howell Craig Insurance
AUCTIONEERS
Jerrick Miller, Larry Nisly, Steve Jagger and Casey Raber
