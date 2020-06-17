2020 Keystone International Livestock Exposition canceled

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2020 Keystone International Livestock Exposition has been canceled due to the risk of COVID-19. KILE was originally scheduled to run Sept. 25-Oct. 4, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

“Although this news comes with a great disappointment, this is the right thing to do for the health and safety of our agriculture community,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “We care about the exhibitors that work hard year-round while looking forward to the show. Nothing can come in comparison to the health and wellbeing of our youth and the public at large.”

The KILE executive board weighed its responsibility to ensure the health and safety of all exhibitors, spectators and volunteers, while also adhering to the standards of the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“For the past 64 years, KILE has become one of the premier shows on the East Coast. We take pride in the experience that we offer to exhibitors,” said Pennsylvania Farm Show Competitive Events Manager Harrison Frantz. “The decision to cancel KILE this year was not taken lightly, and our hearts are heavy.”

Planning turns to next year’s event, set for Oct. 1–10, 2021.

For questions or concerns, contact the KILE Office at kile@pa.gov . More information on KILE can be found at keystoneinternational.pa.gov/ Show .