2021 Guernsey County Fair sale

Reserve Champion Turkey
Abigail Gregg sold the reserve champion turkey to Howell Craig Insurance for $1,200.

(Submitted information; photos courtesy of Rachel Goodpaster) 

Sept. 8, 2021
Sale total: $856,023.50 (record sale)
Total number of lots: 526

STEERS

Number of lots: 20

Grand champion: Carter McCauley
Bid: $9 per pound Weight: 1,340 pounds
Buyer: Bruner Land Co.

Reserve champion: Madison Paden
Bid: $9.50 per pound Weight: 1,320 pounds
Buyer: Capston Holdings

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Number of lots: 40

Grand champion: Laine Nisly
Bid: $9 per pound Weight: 595 pounds
Buyers: Cambridge Overhead Door and Coleman Machinery 

Reserve champion: Maddie Smith
Bid: $8 per pound Weight: 745 pounds
Buyers: Sherrie Theaker, WGT Energy Service and TUF Line Fencing 

HOGS

Number of lots: 206

Grand champion: Hailey Bichard
Bid: $9.50 per pound Weight: 265 pounds
Buyer: Elite Tire & Service

Reserve champion: Blaine McElroy
Bid: $11 per pound Weight: 225 pounds
Buyer: Gemma Power Systems

DAIRY GOATS

Number of lots: 20

Grand champion: Levi Kinnan
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Lowry Metals Recycling

Reserve champion: Jaide Campbell
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Double J Fencing

BOER GOATS

Number of lots: 81

Grand champion: Jared Steward
Bid: $2,100
Buyer: Anderson Shooting

Reserve champion: Emma Dolan
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: Cedar Ridge Behavioral Health Solutions 

LAMBS

Number of lots: 20

Grand champion: Ephriam Fowler
Bid: $10 per pound Weight: 135 pounds
Buyer: Blue Racer Mid Stream, LLC

Reserve champion: Ephriam Fowler
Bid: $7 per pound Weight: 151 pounds
Buyer: Sutherland Valley Western Shop

POULTRY

Number of pens of three: 56

Grand champion: Kiara Goldsmith
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Batesville Sportsman Club

Reserve champion: Avery Wayble
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Don’s Tops & Cabinets

RABBITS

Number of pens of three: 39

Grand champion: Autumn Kahrig
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Dr. Deanna Fuller and Sabrina Fuller Croft 

Reserve champion: Marissa Saki
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Road Warriors Towing

DUCKS

Number of lots: 5

Grand champion: Mac Haug
Bid: $650
Buyer: Bear’s Den

Reserve champion: Marcus Casey
Bid: $400
Buyer: All State Water Resources

TURKEYS

Number of lots: 10

Grand champion: Levi Harris
Bid: $900
Buyer: Surgent Construction

Reserve champion: Abigail Gregg
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Howell Craig Insurance

DAIRY BASKETS 

Number of lots: 7
Total: $14,000

AUCTIONEERS

Jason Miller, Larry Nisly, Steve Jagger, Casey Raber and Brian Miller

