2021 Portage County Randolph Fair sale

Grand Champion Lamb
Cale McCracken's grand champion lamb sold to Kiko Auctioneers & Realtors and Marlboro Towing for $60/pound.

August 25 and 28, 2021
Sale total: $699,194.03
Lots: 539

STEERS

Lots: 47
Averages: $4.46/pound with champions; $4.06/pound without

Grand champion: Harrison Blay
Bid: $10.50 Weight: 1,380 pounds
Buyer: Olde Wood Limited, 5 Oaks of Suffield and Enviroscapes

Reserve champion: Hannah Whitted
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 1,380 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Grand champion carcass steer: Kesston Wanchick
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 888 pounds
Buyer: Miner’s Tractor Sales

Reserve champion carcass steer: Ellie Wanchick
Bid: $7.50/pound Weight: 770 pounds
Buyer: Paul Adelman Trucking

HOGS

Lots: 171
Averages: $6.19/pound with champions; $5.45/pound without

Grand champion: Corinne Sasey
Bid: $40/pound Weight: 245 pounds
Buyer: Oscar Brugman Sand and Gravel

Reserve champion: Madelyn Rennecker
Bid: $32/pound Weight: 278 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Grand Carcass Hog: Peyton Donovan
Bid: $27/pound Weight: 162 pounds
Buyer: Duma Meats

Reserve Carcass Hog: Daisy Zinz
Bid: $55/pound Weight: 162 pounds
Buyer: Next Level Framing and Finishing

LAMBS

Lots: 53
Averages: $8.69/pound with champions; $5.98/pound without

Grand champion: Cale McCracken
Bid: $60/pound Weight: 129 pounds
Buyer: Malboro Towing and  Kiko Auctioneers & Realtors

Reserve champion: Cale McCracken
Bid: $30/pound Weight: 137 pounds
Buyer: Marlboro Towing

Grand champion carcass lamb: Harland Kisamore
Bid: $45/pound
Buyer: Wittensoldner Realty

Reserve champion carcass lamb: Lauren Julian
Bid: $32.50/pound
Buyer: Sarchione Wealth Management – Ameriprise

GOATS

Lots: 33
Average: $667.42/head with champions; $484.68/head without

Grand champion: Kamryn Lynn
Bid: $3,500 Weight: 94 pounds
Buyer: Kisamore’s Back to Nature Taxidermy and Tyler Lenington

Reserve champion: Taylor Wadsworth
Bid: $3,500 Weight: 86 pounds
Buyer: Polen Meats and Moore Well Services/AAA Plastics & Pallets

RABBITS

Lots: 25
Averages: $248 with champions; $197.62 without

Grand champion: Joshua Densmore
Bid: $1,050
Buyer: Portage County Commissioner Sabrina Christian Bennett

Reserve champion: Brooke Densmore
Bid: $800
Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers & Realtors

CHICKENS

Lots: 89
Average: $417.11 with champions

Grand champion: Boaz Bollenbacher
Bid: $3,700
Buyer: Berkshire Hathway Home Services

Reserve champion: Abigail Bollenbacher
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: Honing & Associations Wealth Management and Horning Heated Storage

GEESE

Lots: 8
Average: $556.25/with champions

Grand champion: Jennifer Mix
Bid: $2,700
Buyer: Tri County Services

Reserve champion exhibitor: Hailey Roosa
Bid: $800
Buyers: De-lux Mold & Machine Inc.

TURKEYS

Lots: 93
Average: $406.99 with champions

Grand champion: Brianne Parker
Bid: $4,750
Buyer: P&P Mold & Die, Inc.

Reserve champion: Gabriel Jones
Bid: $2,200
Buyer: Bonnie Harnar Marek

DUCKS

Lots: 22
Average: $347.73

Grand champion: Madison Shenigo
Bid: $1,250
Buyer: Tri County Services

Reserve champion: Jennifer Mix
Bid: $1,550
Buyer: Portage County Commissioner Sabrina Christian Bennett and De-lux Mold & Machine Inc.

Auctioneers and Ringmen: John Kiko and the team at Kiko Auctioneers & Realtors
Fair queen: Maria Lonneman

