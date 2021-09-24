2021 Stark County Fair sale

Grand Champion Turkey
Katlynn Kiko sold the grand champion turkey for $2,000 to Dustin Burgess Insurance Group and Alan Harold, Stark County Auditor.

(Submitted photos and information)

Sept. 5, 2021
Sale total: $1,227,118.80
Total number of lots: 805

STEERS

Grand champion beef steer: Shayla Sancic
Bid: $65,232
Buyers: Kim and Bill Trussell, Twisted Olive, MAD Leasing, Wooster Buildings and Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg

Reserve champion beef steer: Anthony McCracken
Bid: $15,744
Buyer: Olde Wood, Ltd.

Grand champion dairy steer: Lee Hall
Bid: $1,860
Buyer: Generations Women’s Health

Reserve champion dairy steer: Kenlee McCracken
Bid: $1,816.50
Buyer: Brazen Business Services, LLC.

Grand champion dairy beef feeder: Reid Pero
Bid: $1,941
Buyer: Harolds Equipment, Inc.

Reserve champion dairy beef feeder: Drew Engle
Bid: $1,514.25
Buyer: Navarre Animal Clinic

POULTRY

Grand champion broilers: Layna Orwick
Bid: $2,100
Buyer: Case Farms, LLC of Hanoverton

Reserve champion broilers: Anthony Johnson
Bid: $1,950
Buyer: Spitzer Chevrolet of North Canton

Grand champion ducks: Johnathan Shoemaker
Bid: $650
Buyer: Red Star Veterinary Clinic, LLC

Reserve champion ducks: Adriane Whitacre
Bid: $550
Buyer: Red Star Veterinary Clinic, LLC

Grand champion market turkey: Katlynn Kiko
Bid: $2,000
Buyers: Dustin Burgess Insurance Group and Alan Harold, Stark County Auditor

Reserve champion market turkey: Will Tabellion
Bid: $1,900
Buyers: Bill Smith, Commissioner; Judge Curt Werren; State Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus; Matt Kreitzer, Chief Magistrate; Rosemarie Hall, Family Court Judge; Alan Harold, Stark County Auditor; Retired Judge Patricia Cosgrove; Alex Zumbar, Stark County Treasurer; Richard Regula, Stark County Commissioner

MARKET GOATS

Grand champion carcass: Gavin Milosevich
Bid: $798
Buyer: Next Level Martial Arts

Reserve champion carcass: Ann Rohrer
Bid: $988
Buyer: Next Level Martial Arts

Grand champion dairy market: Caiden Raber
Bid: $532.50
Buyers: 2 Hot 4 U BBQ and County Line Homestead Reserve

Reserve champion dairy market: Cora Miller
Bid: $1,474
Buyers: Hills Supply of Canal Fulton, Miller Farms and Slicker Farms

Grand champion meat market: Cassie Rhome
Bid: $2,125
Buyers: Uptown Auto Service, LLC., Dr. Danielle and John Kiko Jr. and Dustin Burgess Insurance Group

Reserve champion meat market: Katiana Heppe
Bid: $1,691
Buyers: Pugh-Pennell Farms, LLC; Bixler Moore, Jason Pugh, Atty.; Montrose Auto Group and Red Star Veterinary Clinic, LLC.

HOGS

Grand champion: Olivia Alleman
Bid: $4,223
Buyers: Kiko Auctioneers and Beautifully Bronzed

Reserve champion: Morgan Stubblefield
Bid: $3,036
Buyer: Tri-Pine Farms

Grand champion carcass: Carlee Rhome
Bid: $2,252.50
Buyers: Generations Women’s Health and Faith Bolen, State Farm

Reserve champion carcass: Sophia Redd
Bid: $1,519
Buyer: Next Level Martial Arts

LAMBS

Grand champion: Grace Steiner
Bid: $4,658
Buyers: Enviroscapes, K. Palmer Insurance & Financial Service, Navarre Animal Clinic, Olde Wood, Ltd., IZZY P at Home and DS Family Farms Livestock

Reserve champion: Wyatt Stubblefield
Bid: $2,176
Buyers: Paris & Washington Insurance, Tri-Pine Farms, Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Company and IZZY P at Home

Grand champion born and raised: Makenah Rohr
Bid: $2,926
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg

Reserve champion born and raised: Grace Steiner
Bid: $1,390
Buyer: Old Fashion Root Beer

Grand champion carcass: Josephine Camp
Bid: $672
Buyer: Motts Greenhouse/Old Mill Bulk Foods

Reserve champion carcass: Johnathan Shoemaker
Bid: $620
Buyer: County Line Homestead

DAIRY CHEESE BASKETS

Grand Champion: Lauren L’Amoreaux
Bid: $3,000
Buyers: Kiko Farms, Paul Wallace, Rod Campbell, Enjoys Drive Thru, Umbarger Feeds, TVC Concrete, Inc., Star Mills, Matt and Amy Kiko, Hills Supply of Canal Fulton and Bishop Construction

Reserve champion: Klara Pero
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: Consumer National Bank

DAIRY PRODUCTION GOATS

Grand champion: Garret Kunz
Bid: $900
Buyer: Myers Farm Show Cattle

Reserve champion: Noah Shaffer
Bid: $1,000
Buyers: Slicker Farms, Dustin Burgess Insurance Group and Williams Toyota Lift

RABBITS

Grand champion: Addison Gazdacko
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Earline Hermann

Reserve champion: Koner Gottschick
Bid: $600
Buyer: Scenic Ridge Livestock

WOOL FLEECE

Grand champion: Evelyn Bryan
Bid: $375
Buyers: Pole Barns Direct, LLC, State Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus

Reserve champion: Ashleigh Milosevich
Bid: $200
Buyer: Harding Heating & Cooling

