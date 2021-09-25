2021 Washington County Fair (Ohio)

Grand Champion Chickens
Travis Morris sold the grand champion chickens to Haessly Lumber for $1,550.

Sept. 7, 2021

CHICKEN

Premier exhibitor and grand champion: Travis Morris
Bid: $1,550
Buyer: Haessly Lumber

Reserve champion: Dylan Barth
Bid: $1,350
Buyers: Dairy Queen of Marietta; Jay Edwards, state representative; Mark Porter, Chevrolet Buick GMC; and Peoples Bank/Peoples Insurance

TURKEY

Grand champion: Daryan Enochs
Bid: $2,000
Buyers: Don Jones, state representative 95th district; Jay Edwards, state representative; and Mark Porter, Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Reserve champion: Taylor Tidd
Bid: $900
Buyer: Stevens’s Oil & Gas LLC

Premier exhibitor: Jack Roe
Bid: $1,150
Buyers: Dairy Queen of Marietta and Peoples Bank/Peoples Insurance

RABBITS

Grand Champion: Chloe Schweitzer
Bid: $2,050
Buyer: Fouss Septic Systems

Premier exhibitor and reserve champion: Steven Anderson
Bid: $1,850
Buyers: C&J Farms, Campbell Farm Market, Coffman Farms, Inc. and Redondo Farms

GOAT

Grand champion: Julia Hartline
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Pioneer Chevrolet Cadillac

Premier exhibitor: Jenna White
Bid: $1,150
Buyers: Don Jones, state representative 95th district; and Jay Edwards, state representative

LAMB

Grand champion: Brady Barth
Bid: $3,000
Buyer: Wood Heating & AC

Premier exhibitor and reserve champion: Alyssa White
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Pioneer Chevrolet Cadillac

DAIRY FEEDER STEER

Grand champion: Gavin Hiener
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: Andrew Lisk, Lisk Lawn Care

Reserve champion: Caleb Hartline
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Bradley Payne Architect

Premier exhibitor: Macie Smith
Bid: $1,450
Buyer: Mountaineer Mechanical

MARKET STEERS

Grand champion: Delaney Gates
Bid: $7,400
Buyer: D&A Rentals LLC

Reserve champion: Briceson Cline
Bid: $5,000
Buyer: Mondo Building

Premier exhibitor: Kesselyn Bigley
Bid: $2,900
Buyer: Dr. Ashley Payne, DVM

Rate of gain: Isaiah Tullius
Bid: $2,700
Buyer: Beverly Feed & Equipment

