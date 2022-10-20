2022 Delaware County Fair sale

Sale dates: Sept. 20-21, 2022
RABBITS
Grand champion pen of three rabbits: Brady Sestili
Bid: $800
Buyer: City Barbeque-Polaris
Reserve champion pen of three rabbits: Austynn Fite
Bid: $700
Buyer: Delaware County Fair Directors
Grand champion single fryer rabbit: Carter Brewer
Bid: $550
Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware
Reserve champion single fryer rabbit: Eve Ricketts
Bid: $250
Buyer: Suburban Natural Gas Co.
Grand Champion pen of two rabbits: Hayley Romo
Bid: $500
Buyer: Delaware County Fair Directors
Reserve pen of two rabbits: Logan Fite
Bid: $275
Buyer: Hiram Masonic Lodge No 18
CHICKENS
Grand champion pen of three chickens: Jonathan “Ridge” Webb
Bid: $1,400
Buyers: Delaware County Farm Bureau, Derek and Angie Dusthimer, Tom and Liz Filbert, Jack Fling Nationwide Insurance and MadMax Farms
Reserve champion pen of three chickens: Maggie Pyle
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Kissell Amunsement Co.
TURKEYS
Grand champion: Coltin Sparks
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Champion Feed and Pet Supply
Reserve champion: Macayla Krantz
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware
BEEF
Grand champion market beef: Allison Beekman
Bid: $2,300
Buyer: Meade and Associates
Reserve champion market beef: Shelby Taylor
Bid: $4,000
Buyers: Bane-Welker Equipment, BW Nutrition Consulting, Fidelity Federal, Fleming Family Farms, Jackie and Ted Colflesh, Mark Fisher, Richwood Bank, Suburban Natural Gas, Warwick Seed, LLC and Wigton Real Estate and Auction
DAIRY FEEDER
Grand champion dairy feeder: Evie Bishop
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware
Reserve champion dairy feeder: Jack VanGundy
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: ASE Feeds
HOGS
Grand champion market hog: Brodie Wheeler
Bid: $1,900
Buyer: Bakersville Garage
Reserve champion market hog: Kase Tidd
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Park National Bank and Performance Auto Delaware
GOATS
Champion dairy wether goat: Logan Lucas
Bid: $1,250
Buyers: Barb Lewis County Commissioner, Gary Merrell County Commissioner, George Kaitsa Delaware Co Auditor, Jeff Benton County Commissioner and State Senator Andrew Brenner
Reserve champion dairy wether goat: Mason Leyh
Bid: $1,250
Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware
Grand Champion market goat: Samuel Griffin
Bid: $800
Buyer: Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 18
Reserve champion market goat: Colton McCann
Bid: $800
Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware
LAMBS
Grand champion market lamb: Ella Altizer
Bid: $2,500
Buyer: Fox Swim Solutions
Reserve champion market lamb: Trenton Day
Bid: $2,400
Buyers: Armstrong Ag & Supply, Guider Winkle Partners Surveying & Engineering and Pebble Construction LLC
Grand champion pen of two lambs: Savannah Durheim
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Hiram Masonic Lodge No 18
Reserve champion pen of two lambs: Holton Forman
Bid: $3,100
Buyers: Guider Winkle Partners Surveying & Engineering and Pebble Construction LLC
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!