2022 Delaware County Fair sale

Grand Champion Market Beef
Allison Beekman's grand champion market beef sold for $2,300 to Meade and Associates.

Sale dates: Sept. 20-21, 2022

RABBITS

Grand champion pen of three rabbits: Brady Sestili
Bid: $800
Buyer: City Barbeque-Polaris

Reserve champion pen of three rabbits: Austynn Fite
Bid: $700
Buyer: Delaware County Fair Directors

Grand champion single fryer rabbit: Carter Brewer
Bid: $550
Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware

Reserve champion single fryer rabbit: Eve Ricketts
Bid: $250
Buyer: Suburban Natural Gas Co.

Grand Champion pen of two rabbits: Hayley Romo
Bid: $500
Buyer: Delaware County Fair Directors

Reserve pen of two rabbits: Logan Fite
Bid: $275
Buyer: Hiram Masonic Lodge No 18

CHICKENS

Grand champion pen of three chickens: Jonathan “Ridge” Webb
Bid: $1,400
Buyers: Delaware County Farm Bureau, Derek and Angie Dusthimer, Tom and Liz Filbert, Jack Fling Nationwide Insurance and MadMax Farms

Reserve champion pen of three chickens: Maggie Pyle
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Kissell Amunsement Co.

TURKEYS

Grand champion: Coltin Sparks
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Champion Feed and Pet Supply

Reserve champion: Macayla Krantz
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware

BEEF

Grand champion market beef: Allison Beekman
Bid: $2,300
Buyer: Meade and Associates

Reserve champion market beef: Shelby Taylor
Bid: $4,000
Buyers: Bane-Welker Equipment, BW Nutrition Consulting, Fidelity Federal, Fleming Family Farms, Jackie and Ted Colflesh, Mark Fisher, Richwood Bank, Suburban Natural Gas, Warwick Seed, LLC and Wigton Real Estate and Auction

DAIRY FEEDER

Grand champion dairy feeder: Evie Bishop
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware

Reserve champion dairy feeder: Jack VanGundy
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: ASE Feeds

HOGS

Grand champion market hog: Brodie Wheeler
Bid: $1,900
Buyer: Bakersville Garage

Reserve champion market hog: Kase Tidd
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Park National Bank and Performance Auto Delaware

GOATS

Champion dairy wether goat: Logan Lucas
Bid: $1,250
Buyers: Barb Lewis County Commissioner, Gary Merrell County Commissioner, George Kaitsa Delaware Co Auditor, Jeff Benton County Commissioner and State Senator Andrew Brenner

Reserve champion dairy wether goat: Mason Leyh
Bid: $1,250
Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware

Grand Champion market goat: Samuel Griffin
Bid: $800
Buyer: Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 18

Reserve champion market goat: Colton McCann
Bid: $800
Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware

LAMBS

Grand champion market lamb: Ella Altizer
Bid: $2,500
Buyer: Fox Swim Solutions

Reserve champion market lamb: Trenton Day
Bid: $2,400
Buyers: Armstrong Ag & Supply, Guider Winkle Partners Surveying & Engineering and Pebble Construction LLC

Grand champion pen of two lambs: Savannah Durheim
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Hiram Masonic Lodge No 18

Reserve champion pen of two lambs: Holton Forman
Bid: $3,100
Buyers: Guider Winkle Partners Surveying & Engineering and Pebble Construction LLC

