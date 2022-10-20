2022 Delaware County Fair sale

Sale dates: Sept. 20-21, 2022

RABBITS

Grand champion pen of three rabbits: Brady Sestili

Bid: $800

Buyer: City Barbeque-Polaris

Reserve champion pen of three rabbits: Austynn Fite

Bid: $700

Buyer: Delaware County Fair Directors

Grand champion single fryer rabbit: Carter Brewer

Bid: $550

Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware

Reserve champion single fryer rabbit: Eve Ricketts

Bid: $250

Buyer: Suburban Natural Gas Co.

Grand Champion pen of two rabbits: Hayley Romo

Bid: $500

Buyer: Delaware County Fair Directors

Reserve pen of two rabbits: Logan Fite

Bid: $275

Buyer: Hiram Masonic Lodge No 18

CHICKENS

Grand champion pen of three chickens: Jonathan “Ridge” Webb

Bid: $1,400

Buyers: Delaware County Farm Bureau, Derek and Angie Dusthimer, Tom and Liz Filbert, Jack Fling Nationwide Insurance and MadMax Farms

Reserve champion pen of three chickens: Maggie Pyle

Bid: $1,100

Buyer: Kissell Amunsement Co.

TURKEYS

Grand champion: Coltin Sparks

Bid: $1,700

Buyer: Champion Feed and Pet Supply

Reserve champion: Macayla Krantz

Bid: $1,200

Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware

BEEF

Grand champion market beef: Allison Beekman

Bid: $2,300

Buyer: Meade and Associates

Reserve champion market beef: Shelby Taylor

Bid: $4,000

Buyers: Bane-Welker Equipment, BW Nutrition Consulting, Fidelity Federal, Fleming Family Farms, Jackie and Ted Colflesh, Mark Fisher, Richwood Bank, Suburban Natural Gas, Warwick Seed, LLC and Wigton Real Estate and Auction

DAIRY FEEDER

Grand champion dairy feeder: Evie Bishop

Bid: $1,500

Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware

Reserve champion dairy feeder: Jack VanGundy

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: ASE Feeds

HOGS

Grand champion market hog: Brodie Wheeler

Bid: $1,900

Buyer: Bakersville Garage

Reserve champion market hog: Kase Tidd

Bid: $1,100

Buyer: Park National Bank and Performance Auto Delaware

GOATS

Champion dairy wether goat: Logan Lucas

Bid: $1,250

Buyers: Barb Lewis County Commissioner, Gary Merrell County Commissioner, George Kaitsa Delaware Co Auditor, Jeff Benton County Commissioner and State Senator Andrew Brenner

Reserve champion dairy wether goat: Mason Leyh

Bid: $1,250

Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware

Grand Champion market goat: Samuel Griffin

Bid: $800

Buyer: Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 18

Reserve champion market goat: Colton McCann

Bid: $800

Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware

LAMBS

Grand champion market lamb: Ella Altizer

Bid: $2,500

Buyer: Fox Swim Solutions

Reserve champion market lamb: Trenton Day

Bid: $2,400

Buyers: Armstrong Ag & Supply, Guider Winkle Partners Surveying & Engineering and Pebble Construction LLC

Grand champion pen of two lambs: Savannah Durheim

Bid: $1,800

Buyer: Hiram Masonic Lodge No 18

Reserve champion pen of two lambs: Holton Forman

Bid: $3,100

Buyers: Guider Winkle Partners Surveying & Engineering and Pebble Construction LLC

2022 Delaware County Fair Sale 1 of 21