2022 Trumbull County Fair sale

(Submitted photos and information)
July 16, 2022
Sale total: $459,191.10
Number of lots: 212
RABBITS
Number of lots: 1
Average with champions: $160
Grand champion: Noah Morris
Bid: $160
Buyer: Larry and Yevonne Postlethwait
CHICKENS
Number of lots: 28
Average with champions: $31.05
Grand champion: Grace Stout
Bid: $35 Weight: 23.6
Buyer: Geauga Credit Union
Reserve champion: Grace Stout
Bid: $40 Weight: 24.2
Buyer: Roman Supply Co. Inc.
TURKEYS
Number of lots: 15
Average with champions: $19.53
Grand champion: Justin Franko
Bid: $35 Weight: 49.2 pounds
Buyer: Nathan Omerzo
Reserve champion: Justin Franko
Bid: $30 Weight: 46.6 pounds
Buyer: Extreme Air
DUCKS
Number of lots: 7
Average with champions: $71.75
Grand champion: Justin Hall
Bid: $120 Weight: 9.6 pounds
Buyer: Green & Golden Farm, in memory of Grandpa Richard Allen Houk
Reserve champion: Justin Hall
Bid: $90 Weight: 8.2 pounds
Buyer: Seamus Chrystal
GEESE
Number of lots: 2
Average with champions: $22
Grand champion: Allison Rowe
Bid: $22 Weight: 14 pounds
Buyer: Duke Whiting Auctioneer
Reserve champion: Allison Rowe
Bid: $22 Weight: 12.2 pounds
Buyer: Travis Fair
GOATS
Number of lots: 9
Average with champions: $7.72
Grand champion: Justin Franko
Bid: $8 Weight: 91 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Benton D.D.S.
Reserve champion: Evan Shoenberger
Bid: $13 Weight: 85 pounds
Buyer: Martha Yoder West
LAMBS
Number of lots: 17
Average with champions: $11.16
Number of carcass lots: 5
Average with carcass champions: $9.71
Grand champion: Avery Rice
Bid: $18.50 Weight: 139 pounds
Buyer: Adaboy Services
Reserve champion: Anistyn Williams
Bid: $16 Weight: 127 pounds
Buyer: JB’s Four Season Farms
Grand champion carcass: Milenka Moody
Bid: $12.50 Weight: 56 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Benton D.D.S.
Reserve champion carcass: Nicholas Jones
Bid: $12 Weight: 58 pounds
Buyer: Niki Frenchko
DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS
Number of lots: 19
Average with champions: $2.73
Grand champion: Milenka Moody
Bid: $2.45 Weight: 500 pounds
Buyer: Northside Farms
Reserve champion: Carter Kibler
Bid: $3.20 Weight: 375 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Ted and Lisa Ramsey
BEEF
Number of lots: 25
Average with champions: $5.48
Number of carcass lots: 6
Average with carcass champions: $7.77
Grand champion: Ronald Imhoff
Bid: $8 Weight: 1,347 pounds
Buyer: W.I. Miller & Sons
Reserve champion: Hudson Miller
Bid: $12.50 Weight: 1,484 pounds
Buyer: Leonard Truck and Trailer
Grand champion carcass: Marcus Murray
Bid: $14 Weight: 782 pounds
Buyer: Heritage Hill Farm
Reserve champion carcass: Ronald Imhoff
Bid: $8 Weight: 725 pounds
Buyer: Bristolwood Golf Course
HOGS
Number of lots: 65
Average with champions: $7.97
Number of carcass lots: 13
Average with carcass champions: $7.77
Grand champion: Hudson Miller
Bid: $16 Weight: 237 pounds
Buyer: Cockeye BBQ
Reserve champion: Diesel Williams
Bid: $8 Weight: 234 pounds
Buyer: Leonard Truck and Trailer
Grand champion carcass: Jared Luoma
Bid: $8.50 Weight: 224 pounds
Buyer: Easy As Pi Fishing Charters
Reserve champion carcass: Brinley Rice
Bid: $15 Weight: 209 pounds
Buyer: W.I. Miller & Sons
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!