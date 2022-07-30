2022 Trumbull County Fair sale

Grand Champion Pig
Hudson Miller sold the grand champion pig to Cockeye BBQ.

July 16, 2022
Sale total: $459,191.10
Number of lots: 212

RABBITS

Number of lots: 1
Average with champions: $160

Grand champion: Noah Morris
Bid: $160
Buyer: Larry and Yevonne Postlethwait

CHICKENS

Number of lots: 28
Average with champions: $31.05

Grand champion: Grace Stout
Bid: $35 Weight: 23.6
Buyer: Geauga Credit Union

Reserve champion: Grace Stout
Bid: $40 Weight: 24.2
Buyer: Roman Supply Co. Inc.

TURKEYS

Number of lots: 15
Average with champions: $19.53

Grand champion: Justin Franko
Bid: $35 Weight: 49.2 pounds
Buyer: Nathan Omerzo

Reserve champion: Justin Franko
Bid: $30 Weight: 46.6 pounds
Buyer: Extreme Air

DUCKS

Number of lots: 7
Average with champions: $71.75

Grand champion: Justin Hall
Bid: $120 Weight: 9.6 pounds
Buyer: Green & Golden Farm, in memory of Grandpa Richard Allen Houk

Reserve champion: Justin Hall
Bid: $90 Weight: 8.2 pounds
Buyer: Seamus Chrystal

GEESE

Number of lots: 2
Average with champions: $22

Grand champion: Allison Rowe
Bid: $22 Weight: 14 pounds
Buyer: Duke Whiting Auctioneer

Reserve champion: Allison Rowe
Bid: $22 Weight: 12.2 pounds
Buyer: Travis Fair

GOATS

Number of lots: 9
Average with champions: $7.72

Grand champion: Justin Franko
Bid: $8 Weight: 91 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Benton D.D.S.

Reserve champion: Evan Shoenberger
Bid: $13 Weight: 85 pounds
Buyer: Martha Yoder West

LAMBS

Number of lots: 17
Average with champions: $11.16

Number of carcass lots: 5
Average with carcass champions: $9.71

Grand champion: Avery Rice
Bid: $18.50 Weight: 139 pounds
Buyer: Adaboy Services

Reserve champion: Anistyn Williams
Bid: $16 Weight: 127 pounds
Buyer: JB’s Four Season Farms

Grand champion carcass: Milenka Moody
Bid: $12.50 Weight: 56 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Benton D.D.S.

Reserve champion carcass: Nicholas Jones
Bid: $12 Weight: 58 pounds
Buyer: Niki Frenchko

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Number of lots: 19
Average with champions: $2.73

Grand champion: Milenka Moody
Bid: $2.45 Weight: 500 pounds
Buyer: Northside Farms 

Reserve champion: Carter Kibler
Bid: $3.20 Weight: 375 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Ted and Lisa Ramsey 

BEEF

Number of lots: 25
Average with champions: $5.48

Number of carcass lots: 6
Average with carcass champions: $7.77

Grand champion: Ronald Imhoff
Bid: $8 Weight: 1,347 pounds
Buyer: W.I. Miller & Sons 

Reserve champion: Hudson Miller
Bid: $12.50 Weight: 1,484 pounds
Buyer: Leonard Truck and Trailer 

Grand champion carcass: Marcus Murray
Bid: $14 Weight: 782 pounds
Buyer: Heritage Hill Farm 

Reserve champion carcass: Ronald Imhoff
Bid: $8 Weight: 725 pounds
Buyer: Bristolwood Golf Course 

HOGS 

Number of lots: 65
Average with champions: $7.97

Number of carcass lots: 13
Average with carcass champions: $7.77

Grand champion: Hudson Miller
Bid: $16 Weight: 237 pounds
Buyer: Cockeye BBQ 

Reserve champion: Diesel Williams
Bid: $8 Weight: 234 pounds
Buyer: Leonard Truck and Trailer 

Grand champion carcass: Jared Luoma
Bid: $8.50 Weight: 224 pounds
Buyer: Easy As Pi Fishing Charters

Reserve champion carcass: Brinley Rice
Bid: $15 Weight: 209 pounds
Buyer: W.I. Miller & Sons

Marcus Murray sold the grand champion carcass beef to Heritage Hill Farm for $14 per pound.

