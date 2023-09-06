2023 Butler Farm Show junior livestock sale

Aug. 10, 2023
Sale Total: $314,129.50
Total Lots: 171
STEERS
Lots: 28
Grand champion: Mason Henry
Bid: $7/pound
Weight: 1,405 pounds
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining, Inc.
Reserve champion Ryleigh Henry
Bid: $3.75/pound
Weight: 1,375 pounds
Buyer: Kelly Chevrolet
HOGS
Lots: 66
Grand champion Morgan Teets
Bid: $15.50/pound
Weight: 264 pounds
Buyer: Lola Energy
Reserve champion: Kylee Peterson
Bid: $10/pound
Weight: 285 pounds
Buyer: Gratzer Haflingers – Brian Gratzer
LAMBS
Lots: 49
Grand champion: Melissa Drake
Bid: $24/pound
Weight: 129 pounds
Buyer: Penn Energy Resources
Reserve champion lamb did not sell
BOER GOATS
Lots: 17
Grand champion: Morgan Teets
Bid: $23/pound
Weight: 95 pounds
Buyer: Lyndora Auto Sales
Reserve champion: Karolina Karner
Bid: $15/pound
Weight: 91 pounds
Buyer: Fairground Market – Tom Taylor
RABBITS
Number of pens of three: 8
Grand champion: Sarah Mitchell
Bid: $2,025
Weight: 12.31 pounds
Buyer: Saxonburg Feed Company
Reserve champion: Caleb Blasko
Bid: $2,200
Weight: 12 pounds
Buyer: Ithaca Gun Company
Auctioneers and Ringmen: Don Braham, Roger Croll, Beth Hillmar and Mitchell Kerr.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!