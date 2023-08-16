2023 Carroll County Fair sale

By -
0
140
Grand Champion Steer
Kherrington Roudebush's grand champion steer sold for $10,848 to Huebner Chevrolet.

Date: July 21-22, 2023
Sale total: $702,567.91
Lots: 338

MARKET BEEF

Lots: 59

Grand champion steer: Kherrington Roudebush
Bid: $8/pound  Weight: 1,356 pounds
Total: $10,848
Buyer: Huebner’ Chevrolet

Reserve champion steer: Chloe Frase
Bid: $6.50/pound  Weight: 1,459 pounds
Total: $9,483
Buyer: Razor Rents

Grand champion carcass steer: Corbett Baker
Bid: $4/pound  Weight: 889 pounds
Total: $3,556
Buyer: Infinity Natural Resources

Reserve champion carcass steer: Lauren Worth
Big: $4.75/pound  Weight: 821 pounds
Total: $3,899.75
Buyer: All American Scales and Calibrations

MARKET HOGS

Lots: 101

Grand champion market hog: Chloe Frase
Bid: $13/pound  Weight: 281 pounds
Total: $3,653
Buyer: Infinity Natural Resources

Reserve champion market hog: Lance Thompson
Bid: $40/pound  Weight: 274 pounds
Total: $10,960
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats

Grand champion carcass hog: Haley Leslie
Bid: $25/pound  Weight: 189 pounds
Total: $4,725
Buyer: Kishman’s Fresh Market IGA Malvern and Minerva

Reserve champion carcass hog: Clinton Kruprzak
Bid: $14/pound  Weight: 166 pounds
Total: $2,324
Buyer: AK Environmental Consulting — Austin Kirk

MARKET LAMB

Lots: 13

Grand champion lamb: Grant Thompson
Bid: $17/pound  Weight: 145 pounds
Total: $2,465
Buyer: Williams Energy

Reserve champion lamb: Alexandria Householder
Bid: $10.25/pound  Weight: 147 pounds
Total: $1,506.75
Buyer: Dr. Fry — Aultman Orrville Carrollton Health Center

Grand champion carcass lamb: Dustin Ulman
Bid: $31/pound  Weight: 65 pounds
Total: $2,015
Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers and Realtors

Reserve champion carcass lamb: Dylan Ulman
Bid: $20/pound  Weight: 71 pounds
Total: $1,420
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats

MARKET GOATS

Lots: 20

Grand champion goat: Henry Campbell
Bid: $26/pound  Weight: 93 pounds
Total: $2,418
Buyers: Cronebaugh Real Estate, Carrollton Livestock Auction and Miric Show Cattle

Reserve champion goat: Jalyn Eddy
Bid: $20/pound  Weight: 72 pounds
Total: $1,440
Buyer: EOG Resources

Grand champion carcass goat: Malia Schaar
Bid: $30/pound  Weight: 32 pounds
Total: $960
Buyer: Dr. John Walters

Reserve champion carcass goat: Nathan Roberts
Bid: $37/pound  Weight: 35 pounds
Total: $1,295
Buyer: Farmer’s Equipment Inc

MARKET DUCKS

Lots: 13

Grand champion: Olivia Gromley
Weight: 13 pounds
Total: $2,500
Buyer: Encino Energy

Reserve champion: Emma Brown
Weight: 15 pounds
Total: $1,900
Buyer: EOG Resources

DAIRY BEEF FEEDER

Lots: 24

Grand champion: Melah Essick
Bid: $10/pound  Weight: 731 pounds
Total: $7,310
Buyers: David Catlett Construction and Haidet Stone Masonry

Reserve champion: Ellie Shafer
Bid: $9/pound  Weight: 723 pounds
Total: $6,507
Buyer: All American Scales and Calibrations

MARKET PEN OF CHICKENS

Lots: 78

Grand champion: Olivia Gromley
Weight: 26.2 pounds
Total: $2,100
Buyer: Sarchione Ford

Reserve champion: Gunnar Burgett
Weight: 22.5 pounds
Total: $1,000
Buyer: Fresh Off The Farm LLC

MARKET RABBITS

Lots: 10

Grand champion: Shelby Householder
Total: $2,500
Buyer: EOG Resources

Reserve champion: Kaliyah Fry
Total: $1,750
Buyer: Williams Energy

MARKET TURKEY

Lots: 15

Grand champion: Kherrington Roudebush
Weight: 40 pounds
Total: $2,200
Buyer: Scassa’s Tire/Roioano Contracting

Reserve champion: Zara Bullock
Weight: 42 pounds
Total: $1,900
Buyer: Encino Energy

2023 Carroll County Fair Sale
1 of 24
Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder
David Catlett Construction and Haidet Stone Masonry bought Melah Essick's grand champion dairy beef feeder for $7,310.
Grand Champion Carcass Hog
Haley Leslie's grand champion carcass hog sold for $25/pound to Kishman’s Fresh Market IGA Minerva and Malvern.
Grand Champion Carcass Steer
Corbett Baker's grand champion carcass steer sold for $3,556 to Infinity Natural Resources.
Grand Champion Chickens
Olivia Gromley's grand champion market chickens sold for $2,100 to Sarchione Ford.
Grand Champion Ducks
Olivia Gromley's grand champion market ducks sold for $2,500 to Encino Energy.
Grand Champion Carcass Goat
Malia Schaar's grand champion carcass goat sold for $960 to Dr. John Walters.
Grand Champion Market Goat
Henry Campbell's grand champion market goat sold for $2,418 to Cronebaugh Real Estate, Carrollton Livestock Auction and Miric Show Cattle.
Grand Champion Hog
Chloe Frase's grand champion market hog sold for $13/pound to Infinity Natural Resources.
Grand Champion Carcass Lamb
Dustin Ulman's grand champion carcass lamb sold for $2,015 to Kiko Auctioneers and Realtors.
Grand Champion Lamb
Grant Thompson's grand champion lamb sold for $17/pound to Williams Energy.
Reserve Champion Ducks
Emma Brown's reserve champion market ducks sold for $1,900 to EOG Resources.
Reserve Champion Chickens
Gunnar Burgett's reserve champion market chickens sold for $1,000 to Fresh Off The Farm.
Reserve Champion Carcass Goat
Nathan Robert's reserve champion carcass goat sold for $37/pound to Farmer's Equipment Inc.
Reserve Champion Carcass Steer
Lauren Worth's reserve champion carcass steer sold for $4.75/pound to All American Scales and Calibrations.
Grand Champion Market Turkey
Kherrington Roudebush's market turkey sold for $2,200 to Scassa's Tire/Roioano Contracting.
Grand Champion Steer
Kherrington Roudebush's grand champion steer sold for $10,848 to Huebner Chevrolet.
Grand Champion Rabbits
Shelby Householder's grand champion market rabbits sold for $2,500 to EOG Resources.
Reserve Champion Hog
Don's Custom Meats bought Lance Thompson's reserve champion hog for $40/pound.
Reserve Champion Carcass Lamb
Dylan Ulman's reserve champion carcass lamb sold for $1,420 to Don's Custom Meats.
Reseve Champion Lamb
Alexandria Householder's reserve champion lamb sold for $10.25/pound to Dr. Fry - Aultman Orrville Carrollton Health Center.
Reserve Champion Rabbits
Kaliyah Fry's reserve champion market rabbits sold for $1,750 to Williams Energy.
Reserve Champion Steer
Chloe Frase's reserve champion beef steer sold for $6.50/pound to Razor Rents.
Reserve Champion Turkey
Zara Bullock's reserve champion turkey sold for $1,900 to Encino Energy.
Reserve Champion Carcass Hog
AK Environmental Consulting purchased Clinton Kruprzak’s reserve champion carcass hog for $2,324.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.