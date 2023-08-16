2023 Carroll County Fair sale

Date: July 21-22, 2023
Sale total: $702,567.91
Lots: 338
MARKET BEEF
Lots: 59
Grand champion steer: Kherrington Roudebush
Bid: $8/pound Weight: 1,356 pounds
Total: $10,848
Buyer: Huebner’ Chevrolet
Reserve champion steer: Chloe Frase
Bid: $6.50/pound Weight: 1,459 pounds
Total: $9,483
Buyer: Razor Rents
Grand champion carcass steer: Corbett Baker
Bid: $4/pound Weight: 889 pounds
Total: $3,556
Buyer: Infinity Natural Resources
Reserve champion carcass steer: Lauren Worth
Big: $4.75/pound Weight: 821 pounds
Total: $3,899.75
Buyer: All American Scales and Calibrations
MARKET HOGS
Lots: 101
Grand champion market hog: Chloe Frase
Bid: $13/pound Weight: 281 pounds
Total: $3,653
Buyer: Infinity Natural Resources
Reserve champion market hog: Lance Thompson
Bid: $40/pound Weight: 274 pounds
Total: $10,960
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats
Grand champion carcass hog: Haley Leslie
Bid: $25/pound Weight: 189 pounds
Total: $4,725
Buyer: Kishman’s Fresh Market IGA Malvern and Minerva
Reserve champion carcass hog: Clinton Kruprzak
Bid: $14/pound Weight: 166 pounds
Total: $2,324
Buyer: AK Environmental Consulting — Austin Kirk
MARKET LAMB
Lots: 13
Grand champion lamb: Grant Thompson
Bid: $17/pound Weight: 145 pounds
Total: $2,465
Buyer: Williams Energy
Reserve champion lamb: Alexandria Householder
Bid: $10.25/pound Weight: 147 pounds
Total: $1,506.75
Buyer: Dr. Fry — Aultman Orrville Carrollton Health Center
Grand champion carcass lamb: Dustin Ulman
Bid: $31/pound Weight: 65 pounds
Total: $2,015
Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers and Realtors
Reserve champion carcass lamb: Dylan Ulman
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 71 pounds
Total: $1,420
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats
MARKET GOATS
Lots: 20
Grand champion goat: Henry Campbell
Bid: $26/pound Weight: 93 pounds
Total: $2,418
Buyers: Cronebaugh Real Estate, Carrollton Livestock Auction and Miric Show Cattle
Reserve champion goat: Jalyn Eddy
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 72 pounds
Total: $1,440
Buyer: EOG Resources
Grand champion carcass goat: Malia Schaar
Bid: $30/pound Weight: 32 pounds
Total: $960
Buyer: Dr. John Walters
Reserve champion carcass goat: Nathan Roberts
Bid: $37/pound Weight: 35 pounds
Total: $1,295
Buyer: Farmer’s Equipment Inc
MARKET DUCKS
Lots: 13
Grand champion: Olivia Gromley
Weight: 13 pounds
Total: $2,500
Buyer: Encino Energy
Reserve champion: Emma Brown
Weight: 15 pounds
Total: $1,900
Buyer: EOG Resources
DAIRY BEEF FEEDER
Lots: 24
Grand champion: Melah Essick
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 731 pounds
Total: $7,310
Buyers: David Catlett Construction and Haidet Stone Masonry
Reserve champion: Ellie Shafer
Bid: $9/pound Weight: 723 pounds
Total: $6,507
Buyer: All American Scales and Calibrations
MARKET PEN OF CHICKENS
Lots: 78
Grand champion: Olivia Gromley
Weight: 26.2 pounds
Total: $2,100
Buyer: Sarchione Ford
Reserve champion: Gunnar Burgett
Weight: 22.5 pounds
Total: $1,000
Buyer: Fresh Off The Farm LLC
MARKET RABBITS
Lots: 10
Grand champion: Shelby Householder
Total: $2,500
Buyer: EOG Resources
Reserve champion: Kaliyah Fry
Total: $1,750
Buyer: Williams Energy
MARKET TURKEY
Lots: 15
Grand champion: Kherrington Roudebush
Weight: 40 pounds
Total: $2,200
Buyer: Scassa’s Tire/Roioano Contracting
Reserve champion: Zara Bullock
Weight: 42 pounds
Total: $1,900
Buyer: Encino Energy
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!