2024 Stark County Junior Fair Livestock Sale

Aug. 28-29, Aug. 31, 2024 | Sale total: $1,470,268.43 | Lots: 919

MARKET BEEF

GRAND CHAMPION STEER: Tate Brosey | Bid: $18,650 | Buyer: Olde Wood, Bontrager Excavating, Eslich Wrecking Company, Bixler Moore – Jason R. Pugh, Atty, McCarty Concrete Pumping, Kiplinger Family Ranch, Pugh Central Station and K Palmer Insurance & Financial Service; RESERVE CHAMPION STEER: Maxwell Pugh | Bid: $31,165 | Buyers: Montrose Auto Group, HSI-Horning, Sarchione, Innerst Financial Management, Johannings Custom Cabinets, Dustin Burgess Insurance Group, Sugardale Foods, Pugh Central Station, Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Company, Biery Cheese Co, Handyman Dan Johnson, LLC, Olde Wood, Bixler Moore – Jason R. Pugh, Atty, Hometown Veterinary Service, Inc, Red Star Veterinary Clinic LLC, Kiko Meats and K Palmer Insurance & Financial Service; GRAND CHAMPION CARCASS BEEF: Nate Thomas | Bid: $12,160 | Buyer: American Engineering & Metal Working; RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS BEEF: Emma Harig | Bid: $6,255 | Buyer: Pittman Engineering Inc

DAIRY CHEESE PRODUCTION BASKET

GRAND CHAMPION: Andrew Walker | Bid: $2,500 | Buyer: Golden Harvest Seed/Grow Great Crops; RESERVE CHAMPION: Kynsie Pero | Bid: $1,500 | Buyer: Schmuck Farms

DAIRY

GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY BEEF FEEDER: Kelli Brenner | Bid: $9,366 | Buyer: Brenner Farms; RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY BEEF FEEDER: Case Battershell | Bid: $4,048 | Buyers: ACE Portable Restrooms, Battershell Dairy Farm LLC, Stroup Land Improvement, R2 Sealant Systems LLC, L.V. Kline Stump Grinding and Landscaping LLC; GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY BEEF STEER: Andrew Wentling | Bid: $3,370.50 | Buyer: Duma Meats, Consumers National Bank, Eli Bosler and Bradley Dillon; RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY BEEF STEER: Braylon Battershell | Bid: $3,121.80 | Buyer: Stroup Land Improvement

MARKET GOAT

GRAND CHAMPION MEAT: Case Battershell | Bid: $6,975 | Buyers: Kline-Elsass-Krepps Legacy Homestead, Ellinger Boer Goats, Erv-N-Del Farms, Turf Tailors Lawn Care, R2 Sealant Systems LLC, Chambers Family Fab, Ace Roll-Off Service Inc., Strouble Water & Trucking, Star Mills, Battershell Dairy Farm LLC, Schmucker Farms, Bishop Construction, Andy Gram Landscaping and Concrete and Kline Livestock; RESERVE CHAMPION MEAT: Case Battershell | Bid: $ 2,592 | Buyer: CJ’s Port-A-Potty, United Earthworks LLC, Star Mills, L.V. Kline Stump Grinding and Landscaping LLC and K & M Boer Goats; GRAND CHAMPION CARCASS: Kylie Kiko | Bid: $1,660 | Buyer: Dr. Daniel and John Kiko Jr., Kiko Auctioneers, Polen Meats, Jack and Jenna Kiko, Bill Smith – Stark County Commissioner, Hometown Veterinary Service, Inc., Erv-N-Del Farms; RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS: Caitlyn Arbogast | Bid: $565 | Buyer: Eli Bosler; GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY MARKET GOAT: Caitlyn Arbogast | Bid: $400 | Buyer: 2 Hot 4-U BBQ; RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY MARKET GOAT: Riley Archibald | Bid: $585 | Buyer: JK Quarter Horses/Fletcher Hill Farm LLC

MARKET BROILERS (PEN OF 2)

GRAND CHAMPION: Joey Johnson | Bid: $1,000 | Buyers: Biery Cheese Co, George and Becky Kiko and Johanning Custom Cabinets; RESERVE CHAMPION: Grace Tabellion | Bid: $1,200 | Buyer: Dan & Shelley Johnson

MARKET DUCKS (PEN OF 2)

GRAND CHAMPION: Maison Whitacre | Bid: $500 | Buyer: Colin Kunz; RESERVE CHAMPION: Sophie Norton | Bid: $350 | Buyer: D.R. Miller Design Build

MARKET TURKEY

GRAND CHAMPION: Layla Dean | Bid: $2,200 | Buyers: Plain Township Trustee Scott Haws, State Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus, Lynn M Todaro – Stark County Clerk of Courts, Judge Dixie Park – Stark County Probate Court, Kyle L Stone – County Prosecutor, Alan Harold – Stark County Auditor, Alex Zumbar – Stark County Treasurer, Judge Curt Werren, Eric Weisburn – Weisburn for Sheriff, Kishman for State Representative, Bill Smith – Stark County Commissioner, Richard Regula, Matthew P. Kreitzer – Chief Magistrate and Jaime Walters – Stark County Recorder; RESERVE CHAMPION: Joey Johnson | Bid: $1,500 | Buyer: Albright Electric

MARKET RABBIT

GRAND CHAMPION MEAT PEN: Noah Mackey | Bid: $550 | Buyers: Dr. Michelle Hall – Nose to Tail Veterinary Clinic and Judge Rosemarie Hall; RESERVE CHAMPION MEAT PEN: Lily Mackey | Bid: $450 | Buyer: Portage County Rabbit and Cavy Breeders; GRAND CHAMPION SINGLE FRYER: Larry Mackey III | Bid: $550 | Buyers: Dustin Burgess Insurance Group and OL Man Motors LLC; RESERVE CHAMPION SINGLE FRYER: Lily Mackey | Bid: $300 | Buyer: Turf Tailors Lawn Care; GRAND CHAMPION ROASTER: Caitlyn Arbogast | Bid: $300 | Buyer: OL Man Motors LLC; RESERVE CHAMPION ROASTER: Larry Mackey III | Bid: $300 | Buyers: Young’s Rabbitry and Turf Tailors Lawn Care

MARKET LAMB

GRAND CHAMPION OVERALL: Elliot Walters | Bid: $10,360 | Buyers: Erv-N-Del Farms, Bucher Family, Dustin Burgess Insurance Group, Pugh Central Station, Ole Wood, Dirt Donkey Customs LLC, Kiplinger Family Ranch, DS Family Farms Livestock, Jason Darrah\ Martins Steel Fabrication, Navarre Animal Clinic, Snyder Livestock, Soehnlen Embryo Services, Steve Chupp Auctions, ACE Portable Restrooms, Danielle Marie Photography, Air Works Auctions, Fairway Behavioral Health, Next Level Show SUpply, Darryn & Grace Kiko, Varner Insurance Agency Group; RESERVE CHAMPION: Aria Diehl | Bid: $8,064 | Buyers: Pugh Central Station, Tonka Services LLC, Olde Wood, Jemergy & Evelyn Romy, DS Family Farms Livestock, Rohr Family Showstock, Doug Milano Auctioneer/Realtor, Bair’s Lawn & Garden, Bill and Toni Alabakoski, Justin Romy and Fallon Palmer; GRAND CHAMPION CARCASS: Grace Monastra | Bid: $1,456 | Buyer: Paula & Brad Wickershawn; RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS: Isabella Camp-Cattrell | Bid: $1,188 | Buyer: DNKN Cattle and County Line Homestead

MARKET HOG

GRAND CHAMPION: Landon Rohr | Bid: $5,660 | Buyer: Brewster Cheese; RESERVE CHAMPION: Landon Rohr | Bid: $5,480 | Buyer: Brewster Cheese; GRAND CHAMPION CARCASS: Isaiah Wellendorf | Bid: $1,138.50 | Buyer: Stark County Sherriff George Maier; RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS: Caden Fletcher | Bid: $2,310 | Buyer: Kimble Disposal & Recycle

WOOL/FIBER

GRAND CHAMPION: Logan Burnett | Bid: $500 | Buyer: Olde Wood; RESERVE CHAMPION: Ashleigh Milosevich | Bid: $650 | Buyer: Providence Farms and Harding Heating & Cooling

