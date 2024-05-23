Educator workshop will explore wetlands

CHARDON, Ohio — Educators are invited to the Geauga and Portage Soil and Water Conservation Districts’ Wonders of Watersheds workshop from June 24-26, a comprehensive three-day program that is designed to provide outdoor adventures, hands-on activities, guest speakers, new resources, field exploration and time to connect and rejuvenate.

Each day will take participants on new adventures throughout Geauga and Portage Counties. The workshop is open to educators of all grades and disciplines and one or two optional graduate credit hours are available through Ashland University. Daily breakdowns are as follows:

• June 24, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Wetland explorations and restorations with Judy Semrock at Blue Heron Preserve, Lucia S. Nash Preserve and Punderson State Park.

• June 25, noon to 9:30 p.m.: Kayaking Lake Kelso, Observatory Park, marsh mammals and more with Geauga Park District.

• June 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Portage County wetland gems and fens including State Nature Preserve Triangle Lake Bog and investigations with Portage Park District.

The $95 registration fee covers the cost of all guidebooks and materials. Graduate credit must be paid before the first day of the workshop and will be granted upon completion of all requirements. The cost is $210 for one credit and $400 for two credits.

Register by June 1. To register, first complete registration request by visiting forms.gle/4wyij8Y5Y2mqEZFn8. For more information, visit geaugaswcd.com/education/ or contact Gail Prunty at gprunty@geauga.oh.gov or 440-834-1122.