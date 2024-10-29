More than $52 million goes to brownfield remediation

COLUMBUS — Ohio awarded more than $52 million for brownfield remediation and building demolition projects across the state.

The Department of Development is awarding the funding through the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program and Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Both grant programs were developed to create room for new economic opportunities in areas that currently cannot be developed due to contamination or the presence of vacant, dilapidated structures.

This round of grants total more than $29 million to clean up and redevelop 36 hazardous brownfield sites in 23 counties.

The Ohio Demolition and Site Revitalization grants total $23.3 million to demolish 292 vacant, dilapidated buildings in nine counties.

This announcement represents the sixth round of funding for both programs. Since the launch of the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program, the Department of Development has awarded more than $490 million to support 462 projects in 84 counties. For more information on redevelopment programs in Ohio, visit development.ohio.gov/community/redevelopment.