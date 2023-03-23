Roundup of 4-H news for March 23, 2023

FREEPORT, Ohio — Londonderry Lads and Lassies 4-H Club meet March 15 at the Antrim Firehouse. Club members worked the concession stand at Deerassic Park on March 19 as a fundraiser. March 30, April 5 or April 22 will be quality insurance training for members taking a market animal, lactating dairy cow or lactating goat. 4-H members are required to attend one training to show their animal at fair. Pepperoni Rollers will be sold soon as a county and club fundraiser. After the meeting was adjourned, advisors and club members played a get acquainted game to learn each other’s names. Refreshments were given snickerdoodles, chocolate chips cookies and punch. Next meeting will be March 28 at the Antrim Fire House, 6:30pm when club members will enjoy a Mystery Dinner.

