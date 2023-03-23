Attend landscape, fruit tree pruning clinics in Mahoning County

Landscape Pruning Clinics

Monday, March 27, 2 p.m. or 6 p.m.

Join Eric Barrett to prune in the landscape! We will start inside, covering tools and overall pruning concepts. Then, we’ll go outside to do some pruning in action in the landscape.

Cost: $25, includes handouts and a pair of pruners.

Location: Mahoning County Extension Office, 490 S. Broad St, Canfield

https://go.osu.edu/landscape3-27

Urban Fruit Tree Pruning Clinic

Wednesday, March 29, 6-7 p.m.

Join Eric Barrett to learn about pruning young trees in the orchard. We’ll cover specific pruning cuts, fruit loads, mulching, staking, tree care and more.

Cost: Free (focus is urban apple production)

Location: St. Patrick’s Orchard, 1420 Oak Hill Ave, Youngstown, OH

http://go.osu.edu/urbanfruit