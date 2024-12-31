Avian influenza suspected in some Ohio waterfowl

COLUMBUS — Deaths in different species of waterfowl over the last few weeks have prompted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife to test for the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Ohio.

The Division of Wildlife has collected and submitted samples from Canada geese, trumpeter swans and one mallard to test for HPAI. While awaiting test results from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory, the Division of Wildlife is considering reports of dead birds in Auglaize, Erie, Huron, Lucas, Mercer, Montgomery, Richland, Sandusky and Warren counties as presumed positive for HPAI.

How to report suspected HPAI cases. All Ohioans can report sick or dead wild birds suspected of HPAI at 800-WILDLIFE (945-3543) or wildohio.gov. Any raptor, waterfowl species or large congregation of sick or dead birds should be reported.

More information. HPAI has been detected in several states in recent months. The Division of Wildlife is working closely with the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other state and federal agencies to monitor HPAI. The virus does not present an immediate public health concern, but it is recommended to avoid handling sick or dead birds as a precaution.

HPAI occurs naturally in bird populations and is monitored closely by the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Health Center. Native Ohio birds such as shorebirds, raptors and waterfowl are vulnerable to HPAI. Domestic chickens and turkeys are also vulnerable to HPAI. The virus is transmitted from bird to bird through feeding and interactions. More information about HPAI is available at aphis.usda.gov.