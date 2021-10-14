Beaver, otter trapping lotteries open

COLUMBUS — Special permits are available for those interested in controlled trapping opportunities for beaver and river otter on public lands during the 2021-22 season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. All permits are selected through a random lottery drawing. The application period for these opportunities is open until Oct. 17.

Apply for the permit using the Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System at wildohio.gov. See a complete list of beaver and river otter opportunities on the Controlled Hunting Access Lotteries page at wildohio.gov. There is a nonrefundable fee of $3 per entry.

All applicants are required to possess a valid Ohio hunting license and fur taker permit. Beaver and river otter trapping lotteries are grouped by region; trappers may apply in only one region. Trappers will be randomly drawn from submitted applications.

Successful applicants will be notified by email. The application status is also available on the customer’s account through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System.