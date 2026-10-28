Blair County woman crowned 2026 Pennsylvania Dairy Princess

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Rachel Bowman, of Blair County, will represent the Pennsylvania dairy industry for the next year as the 70th Pennsylvania Dairy Princess.

Bowman was crowned Sept. 19 at the conclusion of the three-day competition with 21 other county dairy princesses held in Harrisburg.

Rachel Bowman

Bowman is the daughter of Rick and Janesa, of New Enterprise. She was crowned by outgoing state princess Jesslyn Risser, of Lebanon County. She graduated from Northern Bedford County High School where she was involved in FFA, chorus, soccer and musicals. Currently, she works on her family’s Holstein farm, Bowman Brothers, where they milk 180 head of Holsteins.

During her reign, Bowman and her state royalty teammates will promote Pennsylvania’s dairy industry across the state.

Contestants were judged on public speaking, dairy industry knowledge, poise and personality. Each contestant prepared a speech, presentation and recipe promoting milk and dairy products; a new marketing brochure was added to the optional contests, several submitted a scrapbook of promotion activities, created a radio spot, and a poster display board and taking a test on dairy promotion knowledge was mandatory for the competition; all contestants were interviewed by a panel of three judges.

Two alternates were also selected during the coronation.

Isabella “Izzy” Jones

First alternate is Isabella “Izzy” Jones, of Huntingdon County. She was crowned by outgoing state alternate princess Bryanne Keller, of Adams County. Jones is the daughter of Scott and Michelle Jones of Neelyton. She is currently a junior at Penn State University majoring in music education and is a member of several music ensembles including the Penn State Symphonic Band and Penn State Marching Blue Band. Back in Huntingdon County, she enjoys showing her Holstein and Brown Swiss dairy cattle under her family farm’s Pleasant Rose registered dairy cattle prefix.

Madison Sleeman

Second alternate is Madison Sleeman, of Warren County, crowned by outgoing state alternate princess Rebekah Aldrich from Franklin County. Sleeman is the daughter of Tiffany Jackson and Aaron Sleeman, of Warren.

Sleeman has served as a Dairy Miss, Dairy Maid, Dairy Ambassador and Dairy Princess through Pennsylvania Dairy Princess & Promotion Service. She owns dairy cows on her farm, Pine Shade Dairy.

For more information on the dairy princess program, visit padairy.org.