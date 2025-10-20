Dairy farms encouraged to host interns, apprentices

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dairy producers from Pennsylvania and beyond are encouraged to apply to be a host farm in the 2026 On-Farm Internship Program.

The program was designed to provide 10- to 12-week on-farm internships and create opportunities for Pennsylvania students to gain practical knowledge, information and skills on progressive dairy operations. The Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association and Dairy Excellence Foundation partner each year to support this program. Host farm applications must be submitted by Nov. 15.

For dairy producers who are looking for an employee beyond the summer months, the Center for Dairy Excellence is also seeking employer farms in Pennsylvania to hire apprentices in the Dairy Herd Manager Apprenticeship Program. The program is registered through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry and requires apprentices to master various competencies over 18 months of employment on a dairy farm. A dairy herd manager requires training beyond a high school education but does not necessarily need a college degree. The center created this apprenticeship program to give Pennsylvania dairy producers the opportunity to develop beginner-level employees into well-qualified candidates to serve in herd management roles. Applications for employer farms are accepted on a rolling basis.

For the On-Farm Internship Program, host farms will be expected to create goals and areas of focus for the student’s 10- to 12-week experience. As part of these goals, interns will participate in discussion groups and work closely with their host farm to complete an in-depth research project that benefits the dairy operation.

For the Dairy Herd Manager Apprenticeship Program, employer farms must be willing to expose the apprentice to all aspects of a successful, progressive dairy operation with adequate training and consultation to master specific competencies in these areas. Farms must also be able to pay the employee a minimum starting wage of $11 per hour with a progressive wage over 18 months that ends with $16 per hour.

On-Farm Internship host farm applications are due by Nov. 15 and can be submitted online. Applications for the apprenticeship program are reviewed on an ongoing basis.

For more information about the expectations and requirements for farms and businesses that are accepted into either the On-Farm Internship or Dairy Herd Manager Apprenticeship program, visit centerfordairyexcellence.org/internship and centerfordairyexcellence.org/apprenticeship.

Contact Michelle Shearer at mshearer@centerfordairyexcellence.org or 570-768-8316 with questions about the programs.