Butler honored as Mississippi Flyway Council Waterfowl Protection Officer of the Year

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife’s Michele Butler was recently awarded the Mississippi Flyaway Council’s Waterfowl Protection Officer of the Year award for her exemplary work as a wildlife officer.

The Waterfowl Protection Officer of the Year award is presented to a law enforcement officer who exhibits exceptional dedication and service to protecting the Mississippi Flyway’s waterfowl populations. This award highlights officers who go above and beyond by protecting wetlands and waterfowl, educating waterfowlers, participating in waterfowl organizations and promoting youth hunting activities.

Butler. Erie County, where Butler is assigned, sits along the Lake Erie shoreline and is one of the most heavily hunted waterfowl areas in Ohio. Butler is a passionate waterfowl hunter and dedicated to protecting Ohio’s wildlife. She is a founding member of the Women Officers of Wildlife program where female officers discuss challenges and provide insight to leadership. She was recently appointed to the Division of Wildlife’s Honor Guard to represent the agency at ceremonies and events. She also participates in the Division of Wildlife’s Ride Along Program and serves as a health and fitness instructor.

Mississippi Flyway Council. The Mississippi Flyway is composed of 14 states and three Canadian provinces. The Mississippi Flyway Council was established in 1952 to coordinate the management of migratory game birds in the Mississippi Flyway and to promote those activities of its members that serve the long-term benefit to the resources and the flyway.