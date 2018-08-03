Buyers support youth at Columbiana County Fair

(This will be updated to include information and photos from the Saturday market livestock sale.)

The first part of the Columbiana County Fair market livestock sale was held Aug. 2, featuring the market steers and dairy beef feeders, and cheese yield champions. Scroll down to see a slide show of the champions, or click on the exhibitor’s name to see photo.

Aug. 2 and 4, 2018

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 46

Grand champion: Mitchell Sharp

Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 1,381 pounds

Buyer: Mac Trailer

Reserve champion: Kamryn Kiko

Bid: $4/pound Weight: 1,388 pounds

Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Grand champion carcass: Addyson Blazer

Bid: $5/pound Weight: 1,265 pounds

Buyer: Second Chance Trucking

Reserve champion carcass: Dallas McCracken

Bid: $2/pound Weight: 1,275 pounds

Buyer: Kiko Meats

Grand champion steer project*: Megan Drake

Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 1,250 pounds

Buyer: Mac Trailer

Reserve champion steer project*/Champion Columbiana County born and raised: Sarah Jarvis

Bid: $4/pound Weight: 1,207 pounds

Buyer: Whiteleather Grain

Bantam showmanship: McKenzie Cope

Junior showmanship: Chance Cope

Intermediate showmanship: Madison Cope

Senior showmanship/showman of showmen: Cody Cope

Junior skillathon: Alexis Timmons

Intermediate skillathon: Addyson Blazer

Senior skillathon: Megan Drake

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Number of Lots: 102

Grand champion: Dylan Thompson

Bid: $3.25/pound Weight: 649 pounds

Buyer: Loudon Motors Ford

Reserve champion: Jaret Hahn

Bid: $3/pound Weight: 595 pounds

Buyer: All American Scales

Bantam showmanship: Marin Stryffeler

Junior showmanship: Kaitlyn Bondoni

Intermediate showmanship: Abigal Hruby

Senior showmanship/showman of showmen: Isaiah Chestnut

CHEESE

Number of Lots: 35

Average: $1,845

Grand champion cheese: Alex Campbell

Bid: $4,750/basket

Buyer: Mac Trailer

Total pounds champion: Bailey Campbell

Bid: $3,200/basket

Buyer: Mac Trailer

Yield champion: Bryan Himes

Bid: $1,500/basket

Buyer: Loudon Motors Ford

Showman of Showmen: Drew Malloy

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Ken Baer, Bill Baer, Wade Baer, Mark Harding, Brad McGovern, Rusty Kiko, Randall Kiko, Rudy Kiko, Ryan Kiko

Junior Fair Royalty: King: Jon Black Queen: Megan Drake

* The grand and reserve champion project award is based on the exhibitor’s skillathon, showmanship and live animal conformation.

