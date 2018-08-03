Buyers support youth at Columbiana County Fair

Mitchell Sharp sold his 1,381-pound grand champion steer to Mac Trailer, represented by Jenny Conny, for $3.50 a pound.

The first part of the Columbiana County Fair market livestock sale was held Aug. 2, featuring the market steers and dairy beef feeders, and cheese yield champions. Scroll down to see a slide show of the champions, or click on the exhibitor’s name to see photo.

Aug. 2 and 4, 2018

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 46

Grand champion: Mitchell Sharp
Bid: $3.50/pound             Weight: 1,381 pounds
Buyer: Mac Trailer

Reserve champion: Kamryn Kiko
Bid: $4/pound             Weight: 1,388 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Grand champion carcass: Addyson Blazer
Bid: $5/pound             Weight: 1,265 pounds
Buyer: Second Chance Trucking

Reserve champion carcass: Dallas McCracken
Bid: $2/pound             Weight: 1,275 pounds
Buyer: Kiko Meats

Grand champion steer project*: Megan Drake
Bid: $4.50/pound             Weight: 1,250 pounds
Buyer: Mac Trailer

Reserve champion steer project*/Champion Columbiana County born and raised: Sarah Jarvis
Bid: $4/pound             Weight: 1,207 pounds
Buyer: Whiteleather Grain

Bantam showmanship: McKenzie Cope
Junior showmanship: Chance Cope
Intermediate showmanship: Madison Cope
Senior showmanship/showman of showmen: Cody Cope
Junior skillathon: Alexis Timmons
Intermediate skillathon: Addyson Blazer
Senior skillathon: Megan Drake

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Number of Lots: 102

Grand champion: Dylan Thompson
Bid: $3.25/pound             Weight: 649 pounds
Buyer: Loudon Motors Ford

Reserve champion: Jaret Hahn
Bid: $3/pound             Weight: 595 pounds
Buyer: All American Scales

Bantam showmanship: Marin Stryffeler
Junior showmanship: Kaitlyn Bondoni
Intermediate showmanship: Abigal Hruby
Senior showmanship/showman of showmen: Isaiah Chestnut

CHEESE

Number of Lots: 35
Average: $1,845

Grand champion cheese: Alex Campbell
Bid: $4,750/basket
Buyer: Mac Trailer

Total pounds champion: Bailey Campbell
Bid: $3,200/basket
Buyer: Mac Trailer

Yield champion: Bryan Himes
Bid: $1,500/basket
Buyer: Loudon Motors Ford

Showman of Showmen: Drew Malloy

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Ken Baer, Bill Baer, Wade Baer, Mark Harding, Brad McGovern, Rusty Kiko, Randall Kiko, Rudy Kiko, Ryan Kiko

Junior Fair Royalty: King: Jon Black       Queen: Megan Drake

* The grand and reserve champion project award is based on the exhibitor’s skillathon, showmanship and live animal conformation.

 

Columbiana grand dairy feeder

Loudon Motors Ford, represented by Mandi Moyer and Greg Loudon, paid $3.25 a pound for Dylan Thompson’s 649-pound grand champion dairy beef feeder calf.
Columbiana reserve dairy feeder

Jaret Hahn raised the reserve champion dairy beef feeder. The 595-pound calf sold for $3 a pound to All American Scales, represented by Patrick Moody.
Columbiana Total Pounds Champion Cheese

Mac Trailer paid $3,200 for Bailey Campbell's cheese cow that was the total pounds champion.
Columbiana grand champion heese

Mac Trailer, represented by Julia Conny, Chad, Lane and Rachel Raber, bought Alex Campbell’s grand champion cheese for $4,750. Also pictured are representatives from Minerva Dairy, which sponsors the contest, donates the cheese and calculates the production winners; Columbiana County Dairy Princess Macie Schrecengost; trophy donor Rusty Kiko; and Fair King Jon Black.
Columbiana grand steer carcass

Mike and Jan Blazer, of Second Chance Trucking, paid $5 a pound for Addyson Blazer’s 1,265-pound grand champion carcass steer.
Columbiana grand steer project

Mac Trailer paid $4.50 a pound for Megan Drake’s 1,250-pound grand champion steer project. Drake was also the senior steer skillathon winner and crowned the 2018 Columbiana County Fair Queen.
Columbiana grand champion steer

Mitchell Sharp sold his 1,381-pound grand champion steer to Mac Trailer, represented by Jenny Conny, for $3.50 a pound.
Columbiana reserve carcass steer

Kiko Meats, represented by Steve Kiko, paid $2 a pound for the 1,275-pound reserve champion steer carcass raised by Dallas McCracken. Also pictured are fair queen and king Megan Drake and Jon Black.
Columbiana reserve steer project

In her last year in 4-H, Sarah Jarvis raised the champion Columbiana County born and raised steer, and also earned reserve champion steer project honors. Whiteleather Grain paid $4 a pound for her steer weighing 1,207 pounds.
Columbiana reserve steer

Paris-Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer, paid $4 a pound for Kamryn Kiko’s reserve champion steer weighing 1,388 pounds.
Columbiana cheese yield

Loudon Motors Ford, represented by Mandi Moyer and Greg Loudon, paid $1,500 for Bryan Himes’ yield champion cheese. Also pictured is Phil Mueller, Minerva Dairy and Columbiana County Dairy Princess Macie Schrecengost.

 

Results from previous years:

2017 Columbiana County Fair market livestock sale
2016 Columbiana County Fair market livestock sale
2015 Columbiana County Fair market livestock sale
2014 Columbiana County Fair market livestock sale
2013 Columbiana County Fair market livestock sale

