Chatham University student inspires classrooms with beekeeping business experience

By -
0
3
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo leans against his red pick-up truck after harvesting honey in his bee hives in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)

GIBSONIA, Pa. — On a crisp, fall afternoon, beekeeper Anthony Ondo loads white bee boxes into the bed of his bright red pickup truck in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Later, he will extract honey from these bee boxes, a routine he has fallen into as the last days of fall round the corner.

But Ondo isn’t the average beekeeper. At 23 years old, Ondo runs his own beekeeping business, using the money from honey sales to study sustainable business at Chatham University’s Eden Hall Campus. 

There, he also leads the school’s apiary program, which provides students with hands-on workshops related to beekeeping. 

Juggling both school and his business keeps Ondo occupied, but to him, it’s not work because it’s his passion.

“I like to work, and I think what I’m doing is important. If you do something you love, you never work a day in your life. I feel that way with the bees,” he said.

Ondo beekeeping

Ondo first became involved with beekeeping in the summer of 2021, assisting his friend’s 85-year-old grandfather, Tom Owczarzak. His friend was moving away and didn’t want his grandfather to be working alone. 

“It was more so a favor,” Ondo said. “Tom gave me this ratty old suit with holes in it, and I (got) stung in the first 10 seconds. Instantly, though, I fell in love with it.”

Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo holds up a frame of honey with bees on it at one of his bee hives in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)

That summer, he gave Ondo two hives, and in the fall, Ondo harvested his first batches of honey. But, after harvest, Ondo realized he had an abundance of honey, more than he knew what to do with it. 

He decided to start selling honey to get some extra cash during what was still the fallout of the pandemic. “It was a stressful, odd time, and what better way to disconnect than to just be out with nature?” he said. 

In winter 2022, he began knocking on doors and calling property owners to set up more beehives. Since then, he has doubled the number of hives he manages every year. He also partners with Dillner Family Farms in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, to raise hives and produce honey for them.

Ondo’s honey can be purchased at Dillner Family Farms, S&D Polish Deli in the Strip District and at the Shaler North Hills Library.

Today, he takes care of and harvests honey from 50 hives from Gibosnia to Blawnox, using the money from his honey sales to pay for his tuition at Chatham University. 

1 of 31
Honey bees
Honey bees sit on top of a grate in one of Anthony Ondo’s hives on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Honey bees
Anthony Ondo opens up one of his bee hives to harvest honey on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo uses a smoker to calm down the honey bees as he inspects his hives on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Anthony Ondo
bees
Honey bees sit on top of a grate in one of Anthony Ondo's hives in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
bees
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo started beekeeping as a senior in highschool. (Liz Partsch photo)
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo points out honey comb on a bee frame on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Anthony Ondo
honey bees
Honey bees sit on top of a bee box in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
honey bees
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo inspects his bee boxes in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo holds up a bee frame with honey bees on it on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Anthony Ondo
bees
bees
Anthony Ondo holds up a bee frame with honey bees on it on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo uses a leaf blower to blow honey bees out of the bee box. Ondo then loads the bee box in his truck to harvest honey. (Liz Partsch photo)
Anthony Ondo
bees
Anthony Ondo uses a smoker to calm down the bees before entering the hive on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
bees
bees
bees
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo stands next to one of his bee hives in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo is shrouded in smoke as he inspects bee boxes in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Anthony Ondo
bees
bees
Anthony Ondo holds up a frame of honey on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo pulls out a frame in one of his bee boxes in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Anthony Ondo
bees
Honey bees sit on top and in between frames of honey inside one of Anthony Ondo's bee boxes on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
bees
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo pumps smoke on top of one of his bee boxes on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo scrapes honeycomb off a bee frame on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo picks up one of his bee boxes to harvest hoeny on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
A bee box sits on top of another in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
bees
Bees sit on top of bee frames after Anthony Ondo pulls off the lid of the hive on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
bees
bee boxes
Bee boxes sit in the back of Anthony Ondo's truck on Oct. 23, 2025. Ondo will take these bee boxes home to harvest the honey from the frames.
bee boxes
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo holds up a bee box in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo puts away his beekeeping equipment in the bed of his red truck on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo leans against the bed of his red truck next to bee boxes on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo
Anthony Ondo keeps 50 bee hives across Gibosnia to Blawnox, Pennsylvania.
Anthony Ondo

Apiary program

Ondo joined the apiary program during his sophomore year at Chatham. At the time, the current apiary team manager was leaving. Having beekeeping experience already, Ondo was approached for the position. 

“I thought this is a great opportunity to do something that I love from an educational side,” he said. 

As the apiary team manager, Ondo, now a junior, leads workshops for honey extraction and bottling, chapstick making and more. One of these workshops is seed ball making, where students make balls using native seeds and roll them in the university’s pollinator garden to be dispersed and, eventually, grow to support pollinators.  

Ondo also teaches students how to manage the 10 to 12 beehives Chatham has on campus for student learning. 

Chatham’s Eden Hall Campus spans 388 acres, consisting of farms, orchards and pollinator gardens. This gives the bees plenty of forage to feed on, says Ondo, from goldenrod and clover to apples and peaches.

1 of 6
Chatham University Eden Hall Campus
Chatham University Eden Hall Campus bees hives bask in the sun on a warm fall day on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Chatham University Eden Hall Campus
Chatham University Eden Hall Campus
Chatham University Eden Hall Campus orchards and farms supply Pittsburgh food banks. (Liz Partsch photo)
Chatham University Eden Hall Campus
Chatham University Eden Hall campus
Chatham University's bee hives span across its 388-acre Eden Hall Campus on Oct. 23, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Chatham University Eden Hall Campus
Chatham University Eden Hall Campus
Chatham University's Eden Hall Campus is home to 10 to 12 bee hives for student learning. (Liz Partsch photo)
Chatham University Eden Hall Campus
Chatham University Eden Hall Campus
Students use Chatham University's solar high tunnel to grow crops year round on Oct. 17, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Chatham University Eden Hall Campus
Chatham University Eden Hall Campus
Chatham University's apple orchard is bare after students harvested apples the week before on Oct. 17, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Chatham University Eden Hall Campus

Teaching best practices in beekeeping is a cornerstone of the apiary program, especially as bees and other pollinators face ongoing threats every day.

Students regularly check for varroa mites — an invasive parasitic mite that feeds off of bees’ fat bodies and often leads to death. Varroa mites have been an ever-increasing concern for beekeepers. This year, commercial beekeepers lost 60% of their bee colonies from last summer, mainly due to varroa mites.

Other best practices students learn include leaving enough honey for the bees to feed off of through winter and combining weaker hives to ensure their survival. Ondo says it’s important to read each hive to manage them properly.

“Each hive is different. One hive right next to another one could have two completely different issues. One could have a high mite count that we want to treat. The other might be really resistant,” Ondo said.

The university sells the honey from its hives at the Campus Gear Shop and at pop-up events. 

Selling the honey gives students a chance to learn entrepreneurial skills too, says Emily Heffernan, dean of Chatham University’s Falk School of Sustainability. Each year, students get to design the label for the honey and market the product.

Chatham University Eden Hall

Pollinators are central to many of Chatham University’s hands-on agricultural programs, from the campus farm and solar high tunnel to its orchards and pollinator gardens. 

Students learn how bees support crops like tomatoes, apples and peaches, and much of the produce grown on campus is used in Chatham’s dining halls or donated to Pittsburgh-area food banks.

“What other college students can say they’re eating fresh-grown produce in their everyday meals?” Ondo said.

For Ondo, these hands-on programs make Eden Hall the perfect place to study and teach students while running his own business.  

“Our students learn things that you can’t learn by watching YouTube clips or something else,” Heffernan said.

“The best way for humans to learn is by teaching each other and by learning by doing, and what better environment to do that than this landscape, where we’re surrounded by natural beauty and a variety of different ecosystems.”

Anthony Ondo and Emily Heffernan
Anthony Ondo and Emily Heffernan stand in front of three of Chatham University Eden Hall Campus’ bee hives in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania on Oct. 17, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)

Heffernan hopes the agriculture education at Chatham will inspire the next generation of environmental stewards. For Ondo, this is already true. 

The campus has become a place where Ondo continues to deepen his beekeeping skills while helping other students gain confidence in theirs through hands-on experiences. As he finishes his degree, he plans on continuing his beekeeping business and hopes to stay involved at the university.

Heffernan says Ondo is the perfect example of someone who pursues their passion while making a difference, which is the goal of Chatham’s agriculture education program.

“You can do what you love and make a great living at it as well, and be a difference maker, a change maker in the future, and help promote a beautiful ecosystem where we can all live,” she said.

(Liz Partsch can be reached at epartsch@farmanddairy.com or 330-337-3419.)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY