ODA recognizes water quality contributions with awards

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized three entities for their significant leadership and commitment to conservation.

Independent crop consultant Joe Nester, the Lucas County Engineer’s Office and the Greene Soil & Water Conservation District were all honored with the H2Ohio Lifetime Conservation Advocate Award

The award recognizes those who exhibit exceptional leadership and commitment to water quality throughout their career. Recipients of this award are devoted stewards of water quality improvement and conservation who demonstrate innovation, partnership, enthusiasm and a “get it done” attitude, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

“We are immensely grateful to our dedicated partners who have helped make H2Ohio a success,” said ODA Director Brian Baldridge. “Their efforts have been instrumental in improving water quality in our state and making a lasting impact on our communities.”

Baldridge presented the awards at the 2025 Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts Annual Partnership Meeting Jan. 23 in Columbus.

Nester received the award for being a long-time champion of and contributor to water quality efforts.

The Lucas County Engineer’s Office was recognized for lasting impact on water quality through conservation ditch implementation.

The Greene Soil and Water Conservation District received the award for outstanding program delivery and administration.

Launched in 2019, H2Ohio uses a comprehensive approach guided by science and data to reduce algal blooms, stop pollution and improve access to clean drinking water by supporting best farming practices, road salt runoff reduction, litter cleanup, dam removal, land conservation and water infrastructure revitalization. For more information, visit h2.ohio.gov.