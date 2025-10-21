Trump floats buying Argentinian beef to cut prices for Americans

SALEM, Ohio — President Donald Trump said Oct. 19 on Air Force One that the United States could purchase Argentinian beef in an attempt to bring down prices for American consumers.

“We would buy some beef from Argentina,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One during a flight from Florida to Washington, according to the Associated Press. “If we do that, that will bring our beef prices down.”

Trump has promised to address the issue as part of his efforts to keep inflation in check.

U.S. beef prices have been stubbornly high for a variety of reasons, including drought and reduced imports from Mexico due to the presence of New World Screwworm, a flesh-eating pest in some cattle herds there.

Trump has been working to help Argentina bolster its collapsing currency with a $20 billion credit swap line and additional financing from sovereign funds and the private sector ahead of midterm elections for his close ally, President Javier Milei.

But the president’s suggestion that importing more Argentinian beef would help bring down prices was met with skepticism from industry groups, including the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. In a statement, NCBA said farmers and ranchers worry that giving Argentina expanded access to the U.S. market would hurt American cattle producers and disrupt the free market.

“NCBA’s family farmers and ranchers have numerous concerns with importing more Argentinian beef to lower prices for consumers. This plan only creates chaos at a critical time of the year for American cattle producers, while doing nothing to lower grocery store prices,” said NCBA CEO Colin Woodall.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall noted that beef farmers are already struggling with harsh weather and low prices, and even talk of increasing beef imports adds more instability and uncertainty to an already fragile situation.

“We urge the administration to carefully consider the damage importing more beef and cattle from other countries will have as cattle farmers decide whether to invest in rebuilding America’s herds,” he said in a statement.”

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew was also critical, writing in a statement that Argentina’s response to Trump’s aid was to strike new deals selling soybeans to China, undercutting American crop farmers.

“The last thing we need is to reward them by importing more of their beef,” he said.

Meanwhile, concerns extend beyond beef. According to Newsweek, many farmers — particularly soybean growers — are frustrated by the financial support being offered to Argentina, a country they see as a direct competitor. They argue the U.S. should prioritize its agriculture sector before extending lifelines abroad.

“The frustration is overwhelming,” American Soybean Association President Caleb Ragland wrote in a Sept. 24 statement. He was emphasizing his disappointment that other foreign exporters, such as Brazil and Argentina, have captured the Chinese soybean market at the expense of U.S. farmers.

“U.S. soybean prices are falling, harvest is underway, and farmers read headlines not about securing a trade agreement with China, but that the U.S. government is extending $20 billion in economic support to Argentina while that country drops its soybean export taxes to sell 20 shiploads of Argentine soybeans to China in just two days.”

Frustration has also spilled over into Washington, where lawmakers from farming states have voiced sharp opposition to the administration’s approach. On Sept. 25, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R- Iowa, openly criticized the Trump administration’s financial bailout of Argentina in a post on X.

“Why would USA help bail out Argentina while they take American soybean producers’ biggest market??? We (should) use leverage at every turn to help hurting farm economy. Family farmers (should) be top of mind in negotiations by representatives of USA.”