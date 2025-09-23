Drought is back in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia

SALEM, Ohio — Drought is back for much of Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Nearly 95% of Ohio is in drought, with parts of eastern Ohio in severe (D3) and extreme (D4) drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor Report, released Sept. 18. This is an increase from 48% of the state being in drought the previous week.

August 2025 was the driest August on record in Ohio since records began being kept in 1895, and September isn’t shaping up to be much better. In the past 30 days, precipitation across most of the state was between 0% and 25% of the historical average.

All of West Virginia is abnormally dry, with 90% of the state considered to be in drought. Counties in the northern panhandle and the central part of the state are in extreme drought.

Just over half of Pennsylvania is abnormally dry, with about 28% in drought, mostly in the western and northwestern parts of the state. Most of Beaver County and parts of Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties are in severe drought.

The tri-state area faced a historic drought in 2024. Southeast Ohio was particularly hard hit, prompting the state to allocate $10 million in emergency funding to help farmers recover from the natural disaster.

A low-pressure system brought rain and cooler temperatures early in the week of Sept. 21, bringing some relief to parched farmland. Time will tell if it’s enough to slow the progression of the drought. Drier weather is expected to resume by the weekend and into next week, according to National Weather Service forecasts on Sept. 22.

Farmers across the region have been feeling the impacts of the drought, with poor pasture conditions, deteriorating crop conditions and increased fire risk.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture issued guidance to its farmers on Sept. 18, urging them to take steps to prevent long-term damage to pastures by confining cattle if feeding hay and reducing grazing pressure while dry conditions persist.

The WVDA said funding is available for temporary fencing through its conservation district offices. Farmers should reach out to their local district office to learn more about relief programs.

Farmers should be prepared for field, combine or forage fires during harvest by ensuring that all field equipment and trucks are equipped with charged fire extinguishers and training all workers on emergency protocols in case a fire breaks out.

Ohio State University Extension’s Agricultural Safety and Health Team also recommends having a daily maintenance plan during harvest to prevent fires. This includes cleaning up spills; blowing off chaff, leaves and other plant material; checking electrical connections, and lubrication of bearings and chains.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Ohio State Fire Marshal urged residents to take precautions when doing any outdoor burning. State law limits outdoor burning in unincorporated areas during October and November between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., but the dry conditions statewide can pose an elevated wildfire risk.

Residents can take measures to prevent accidental wildfires, including avoiding burning trash and debris, keeping grass trimmed, not discarding cigarettes and other smoking materials outside, postponing fireworks and avoiding open cooking fires or campfires.