EPA finalizes cancellation of the pesticide Dachtal

WASHINGTON — On Oct. 22, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the cancellation of all products containing the pesticide dimethyl tetrachloroterephthalate (DCPA or Dacthal) under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act.

DCPA is a pesticide to control weeds in both agricultural and non-agricultural settings but was primarily used on crops such as broccoli, brussels sprouts cabbage and onions.

In making this decision, EPA relied on the best available science, which included studies demonstrating thyroid toxicity. Unborn babies whose pregnant mothers are exposed to DCPA from handling, entering or working in areas where DCPA has already been applied could experience changes to fetal thyroid hormone levels. These changes are generally linked to low birth weight, impaired brain development, decreased IQ and impaired motor skills later in life, some of which may be irreversible.

The final cancellation prohibits anyone from distributing, selling or carrying out other similar activities for the remaining pesticide products containing DCPA. It also means that no person can continue using existing stocks of those products.

AMVAC developed a voluntary return program for DCPA products. In advance of the cancellation order, AMVAC implemented a plan to identify existing stocks and coordinated a collection process.

When the return program concludes this fall, the EPA will continue monitoring the process to ensure that the collected DCPA products are disposed of in a manner in accordance with applicable laws. The EPA plans to release additional information about any remaining stocks in the coming months.

For answers to frequently asked questions about DCPA, see the DCPA Questions and Answers webpage at tinyurl.com/bdzcn4mb.