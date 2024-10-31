Ohio Rail Commission invites public participation

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Rail Development Commission wants stakeholders to participate in an update to the State of Ohio Rail Plan through an online survey.

The survey will ask participants about their thoughts on the current state of the rail network in Ohio, the importance of the rail network to them, concerns they may have and what priorities they would like to see in the next State of Ohio Rail Plan.

To complete the survey, visit metroquestsurvey.com/isd72.

The State of Ohio Rail Plan is updated every four years to stay competitive for federal grant opportunities.

The last Ohio Rail Plan was published in 2019 and is available at rail.ohio.gov/staterailplan. For more information, contact staterailplan@dot.ohio.gov.