Farm show butter sculpture unveiled

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding unveiled the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture Jan. 2, carved from a half-ton of butter depicting three of Pennsylvania’s professional sports mascots: Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty, Philadelphia Eagles’ Swoop, and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Steely McBeam celebrating with a spread of Pennsylvania dairy products.

The sculpture, a long-time farm show staple, encourages Pennsylvanians to be a fan of Pennsylvania dairy and give a cheer to the more than 6,200 dairy farmers in the commonwealth.

The sculpture, sponsored by American Dairy Association North East, features Gritty, Swoop and Steely McBeam united at a tailgate celebration through dairy.

The sculptors began work in mid-December to craft the work of art from butter donated by Land O’ Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

The butter sculpture is on display in the farm show’s Main Hall. Following the farm show, the butter will be moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County to be converted into renewable energy in the farm’s methane digester.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 12,000 competitive exhibits, more than 5,200 of which are animal competitions, plus 300 commercial exhibitors. The show runs Jan. 4–11. Admission is free and parking is $15 in farm show lots.