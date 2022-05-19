Fishing derby at Lake Vesuvius

PEDRO, Ohio — The Wayne National Forest will host a day at Lake Vesuvius for the upcoming JAKES Kids Fishing Derby, May 21. Kids and youth, 4 to 16, accompanied by a parent or guardian, are invited to come out to Lake Vesuvius with their fishing poles, bait and tackle boxes to take part in the free fishing derby, which includes prizes and a lunch of hot dogs and beverages.

Derby registration will open at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Vesuvius boat ramp, with the competition commencing at 10 a.m.

JAKES, a program developed by the National Wild Turkey Federation, stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship. In addition to the fishing competition, the JAKES Take Aim trailer will also be present to set up an outdoor airgun range and teach the basics of range safety.

A naturalist will also offer a guided nature hike on the Rock House Trail to view plant and animal life.

Information is available by calling the Wayne National Forest Ironton Ranger District at 740-534-6500.

If possible, participants should bring their own fishing poles, buckets, bait and chairs. Limited poles and bait will be available for children who do not have their own.

For additional safety of fishing derby attendees, the Lake Vesuvius boat ramp will be closed during the event but is anticipated to reopen at 3 p.m.