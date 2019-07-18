FTC, law enforcement partners announce crackdown on robocalls

WASHINGTON — The Federal Trade Commission and its law enforcement partners recently announced a major crackdown on illegal robocalls.

This included 94 actions targeting operations around the country responsible for more than one billion calls pitching products and services, including credit card interest rate reduction services, money-making opportunities and medical alert systems.

Call it Quits

The joint crackdown, Operation Call it Quits, is part of the commission’s ongoing effort to help stem the tide of prerecorded telemarketing calls.

It also includes new information to help educate consumers about illegal robocalls.

In addition, the FTC continues to promote the development of technology-based solutions to block robocalls and combat caller ID spoofing.

The operation includes four new cases and three new settlements from the FTC alone.

The announcement brings the number of cases the FTC has brought against illegal robocallers and Do Not Call violators to 145.

Consumer information

The FTC’s one-stop-shop for consumers looking for information on what to do about robocalls and other unwanted calls can be found at ftc.gov/calls.

In addition to the actions by the FTC, 25 federal, state and local agencies have brought 87 enforcement actions as part of the initiative.