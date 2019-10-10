Gary Ginter wins fishing tournament

CORTLAND, Ohio — Boater Gary Ginter, of Ohio, won the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League Buckeye Division super-tournament on Mosquito Lake Sept. 22.

He brought a two-day total of 10 bass to the scale, weighing 26 pounds 2 ounces, and earned $4,534.

Top 10 boaters

1st. Gary Ginter

2nd. Charles Willis, Ohio, 10 bass, 24-15, $2,517

3rd. Sean Wieda, Kentucky, nine bass, 24-14, $1,691

4th. Butch Dobransky, Ohio, 10 bass, 24-5, $1,011

5th. Chris Martinkovic, Ohio, 10 bass, 22-15, $1,017

6th. Bob Robinson, Ohio, nine bass, 22-5, $795

7th. Scott Manson, Ohio, 10 bass, 20-12, $722

8th. Michael Murphy, Ohio, 10 bass, 20-4, $650

9th. Clint Bissonett, Ohio, nine bass, 20-3, $825

10th. Richard Knoll, Pennsylvania, 10 bass, 19-13, $506

Wieda caught a 4-pound, 8-ounce bass and earned the event’s Boater Big Bass award of $247.

Bailey Craner, Ohio, won the Co-angler Division and $2,167 after catching a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 22 pounds 1 ounce.

Top 10 co-anglers

1st. Bailey Craner

2nd. Brian Short, Ohio, eight bass, 20-8, $1,433

3rd. Jeff Turner, Illinois, 10 bass, 19-6, $724

4th. Kenny Smith, Indiana, nine bass, 18-12, $656

5th. Jacob Crawmer, Ohio, 10 bass, 17-10, $433

6th. Ryan McCusker, Pennsylvania, 10 bass, 17-9, $397

7th. John Breedlove, Ohio, 10 bass, 17-2, $361

8th. Steve Sorrell, Ohio, 10 bass, 17-0, $325

9th. Jon Angstmann, Ohio, eight bass, 16-0, $289

10th. David Lambert, Ohio, nine bass, 16-0, $253

Rodney Gibbs, Ohio, caught the largest bass in the Co-angler Division, a fish weighing in at 3 pounds 13 ounces.

The catch earned him the event’s Co-angler Big Bass award of $247.

For complete details and updated information, visit FLWFishing.com.