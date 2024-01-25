Geauga Park District offers Hound Hikes

CHARDON, Ohio — Hound Hikes with Naturalist Karie Wheaton are slated for Feb. 17, from 2-3 p.m. at Eldon Russell Park (easy trails) and March 16, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Burton Wetlands Nature Preserve, a 1.5-mile hike.

Hosted entirely outdoors, Hound Hikes are enjoyable for all as long as rules are followed. Before coming out, participants are asked to pack their own bowl with water, poop scoop or bags for clean-up and towels for paws before they reach the car seats. Only one dog is permitted to attend per handler; pets must be kept under control at all times on a leash not exceeding eight feet; and participants displaying aggression or excessive barking will be asked to leave.

Cold Nose Companions, a dog training center located in Chardon, also plans to attend each hike to share some helpful tips and tricks to practice.

For more information on Geauga Park District offerings call 440-286-9516 or visit Geauga Park District online at www.geaugaparkdistrict.org.