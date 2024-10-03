Great Geauga County Fair Junior Fair Livestock Sale

Aug. 30-31, 2024 | Sale Total: $1,047,375.00 | Total Lots: 652
STEERS: 49 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Tatumn Poff | Bid: $18,000 | Weight: 1,390 lbs | Buyer: Preston Superstore; RESERVE CHAMPION: Taylor Poff | Bid: $15,000 | Weight: 1,456 lbs | Buyer: Web Sales USA.com
HOGS: 108 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: LeeAnn Baise | Bid: $13,000 | Weight: 286 lbs |Buyer: Sarchione Chevy Garrettsville; RESERVE CHAMPION: Austin Wetzel | Bid: $4,600 | Weight: 260 lbs |Buyer: ETNA Products
LAMBS: 77 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Parker Pikor | Bid: $3,000 | Weight: 145 lbs | Buyer: Johnson Industries; RESERVE CHAMPION: Allie Wiseman | Bid: $2,250 | Weight: 131 lbs | Buyer: Bergansky Team, Keller Williams Realty
GOATS: 22 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Alexandria Wiseman | Bid: $2,750 | Weight: 69 lbs | Buyer: Ray Arnold Masonry; RESERVE CHAMPION: Isabella Zaffiro | Bid: $1,000 | Weight: 85 lbs | Buyer: Patterson Fruit Farm
CHICKENS: 195 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Holly Phillips | Bid: $2,100 | Weight: 23.2 lbs | Buyer: GAR Horizons & Lausin Farms; RESERVE CHAMPION: Erin O’Reilly | Bid: $ 1,900 | Weight: 25.6 lbs | Buyer: Preston Superstore
DUCKS: 52 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Isabella Lane | Bid: $500 | Weight: 16.8 lbs | Buyer: Amanda Hunt, New Vision Realty; RESERVE CHAMPION: Kiera Reckart | Bid: $900 | Weight: 16.4 lbs | Buyer: Diamonds in the Ruff
TURKEY: 141 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Max Soltis | Bid: $3,800 |Weight: 36 lbs | Buyer: Geauga Feed & Grain; RESERVE CHAMPION: Megan Csantos | Bid: $1,400 | Weight: 35.2 lbs | Buyer: Mack Plumbing
RABBITS: 6 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Milo Morgan- Ard | Bid: $450 | Weight: 15.17 lbs | Buyer: Robin L. Stanley Esq.; RESERVE CHAMPION: Campbell Reese | Bid: $600 | Weight: 13.41 lbs | Buyer: Amanda Hunt, New Vision Realty
DAIRY BASKETS: 3 LOTS
Auburn Dairymen — Bid: $1,100 | Buyer: Rock N Roll Acres
Geauga Dairymen — Bid: $1000 | Buyer: Amanda Macko
Thompson Ledge Dairymen — Bid $ 1,100 | Buyer: Scott Mihalic, Auctioneer