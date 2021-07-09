Hearing set for proposed 101 MW solar farm in Wood County

An in-person hearing is set for a 101 megawatt solar farm planned for Wood County. The hearing for Juliet Solar is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at Simpson Banquet Room, 1291 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, OH 43402.

The project, proposed by Juliet Energy Project LLC, would be located on about 670 acres of private land in Weston and Milton townships and the Village of Weston.

The purpose of the local public hearings is to allow individuals, who are not parties to the case, to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility to the Ohio Power Siting Board. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the board.

Witnesses are not required to pre-register online in order to testify at the hearing. Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.

Unless otherwise specified by the facility, individuals who are not fully vaccinated should plan to wear a face covering and socially distance.

Additional information regarding the Julie Solar proposed solar farm is available on the website at www.opsb.ohio.gov in case number 20-1760-EL-BGN.

***

There are several other upcoming hearings set for solar farms in Ohio.

Hardin Solar Energy III’s proposal for a 300 MW solar farm in Marion, Roundhead and McDonald townships in Hardin County: 6 p.m. July 13, Kenton High School, 200 Harding Avenue, Kenton, Ohio 43326.

Pleasant Prairie Solar LLC’s proposed 250 MW solar farm in Pleasant and Prairie townships in Franklin County, 6 p.m. July 19, Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park Nature Center, 1415 Darby Creek Dr., Galloway, Ohio, 43119.

Union Ridge Solar LLC’s proposal to build a 107 MW solar farm in Harrison Township in Licking County: 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Harrison Township Trustees Office, Road Garage, 6750 Outville Rd, S.W. Pataskala, Ohio 43062.

Sycamore Creek Solar, LLC’s proposal to build a 117 MW solar farm in Cranberry Township, Crawford County: 6 p.m. July 22, Bucyrus Public Library, 200 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820.