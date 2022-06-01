Heritage Cooperative to buy Witmer’s Feed and Grain

DELAWARE, Ohio — Heritage Cooperative Inc. announced June 1 its intention to purchase the feed, grain, agronomy and retail assets of Witmer’s Feed and Grain Inc, of Columbiana, Ohio.

This includes Millstone Farm and Garden and the Witmer Feed, Edge, and Show It Feed brands that are licensed and currently selling throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York and Maryland. The acquisition is expected to close on June 30.

Jeff Osentoski, president, and chief executive officer of Heritage Cooperative, said in a statement that the proposed acquisition aligns with “our goal of continued diversification of the business.”

“The Witmer Feed and Grain management team runs a terrific business and the company’s employees operate it superbly. I am confident that the addition of the feed, grain, agronomy, and retail operations will benefit Heritage and Witmer customers immediately,” Osentoski said.

Heritage Cooperative, headquartered in Delaware, Ohio, has 45 locations and employs more than 500 people. Witmer’s Feed and Grain was founded in 1978 by Dave and Joanna Witmer. The company has locations in Columbiana, and Garfield, Ohio and Berlin, Pennsylvania.