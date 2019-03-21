Hershey’s exec to speak at food summit

TOLEDO — A diverse list of speakers will highlight the Ohio Food Industry Summit, March 27, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center, including Shawn Houser-Fedor, senior director, chocolate and packaging research and development, The Hershey Co., who will discuss, “Hershey’s latest innovations and portfolio expansion.”

Houser-Fedor has helped bring new, unique products to the market including Hershey’s Gold, Hershey’s Cookie and Waffle Layer Crunch and Reese’s Outrageous. The Ohio Food Industry Summit is a full day where companies can discover new techniques, learn innovative trends, and identify valuable resources that will strengthen one of Ohio’s already strong and vital industries.

Additional speakers will include Anna Klainbaum, food trends consultant and writer, “Specialty Food and Mega Trends;” Mark Kvamme, co-founder and partner, Drive Capital, “Technology in the food industry;” Anjan Contractor, CEO, BeeHex, “Innovations in food through 3-D printing;” and various other speakers related to the food industry.

Event sponsors AEP Ohio, Alloway, Avure Technologies, Bob Evans Farms, Bollin Label Systems, Campbell Inc., City of Defiance (Ohio), Cold Jet, Cooper Farms, the jdi group, JTM Food Group, Ohio Development Services Agency, Ohio Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Regional Growth Partnership – JobsOhio, Revolution Group, Rockwell Automation, RSM, Sandridge Food Corporation, and Yost Foods, Inc./Food Basics will host representatives from food manufacturers, academic partners, service providers, industry-related organizations, legislative offices, agricultural producers and more.

The Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center is located at 100 Green Meadows Drive South, Lewis Center, (just north of Columbus). Discounts are available for groups of four or more. Visit ciftinnovation.org to register and pay online.