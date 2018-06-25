John Deere fans gather in Wooster

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Eastern National Expo John Deere show brought tractor fans from across Ohio and other states to see historic two-cylinder and New Generation tractors.
The three-day show was held June 21-23 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, and will return again in 2020. Next year, the show will be held in Canandaigua, New York. Learn more about the show and this year’s organizers at the Ohio Two Cylinder Club website.
Jackson Bader, 11, of Baltimore, Ohio, helped his grandfather unload their tractors at the Eastern National Expo X show June 21-23 in Wooster. The two-day show featured tractors from the two-cylinder and New Generation eras.
A group of John Deere enthusiasts check out an antique corn planter at the Eastern National Expo X show in Wooster. Several of the tractors included implements, to show how farming was done decades ago.