John Deere fans gather in Wooster

Jackson Bader, 11, of Baltimore, Ohio, helped his grandfather unload their tractors at the Eastern National Expo X show June 21-23 in Wooster. The two-day show featured tractors from the two-cylinder and New Generation eras.

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Eastern National Expo John Deere show brought tractor fans from across Ohio and other states to see historic two-cylinder and New Generation tractors.

The three-day show was held June 21-23 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, and will return again in 2020. Next year, the show will be held in Canandaigua, New York. Learn more about the show and this year’s organizers at the Ohio Two Cylinder Club website.

 

Deere 620

Deere 620

Deere 730

Deere 4020

Deere America

Deere gauges

Deere lineup

Deere R wheel

Deere 6030

John Miller, of Winesburg, Ohio, checking out a 6030.
Deere boy starting

Deere coke

This John Deere Model D was running while being held up by Coke bottles. Back in the day, this was a popular demonstration by John Deere to show that its two-cylinder engines were balanced and steady.
Deere colors

Not all John Deere tractors are green and yellow! These special tractors were on display indoors, where they were kept clean from the rain that plagued the three-day show.
Deere looking

A group of John Deere enthusiasts check out an antique corn planter at the Eastern National Expo X show in Wooster. Several of the tractors included implements, to show how farming was done decades ago.
Deere Swires

Kyle Swires and his son, Braxton, of Shreve, Ohio.

Chris Kick lives in Wooster, Ohio. An American FFA Degree recipient, he holds a bachelor’s in creative writing from Ashland University. He spends his free time on his grandparents’ farms in Wayne and Holmes counties.

