Lawrence County Fair market livestock sale totals $220,000

Aug. 18, 2018

Market Livestock Sale Total: $220,036.88

Total Lots: 286

Cheese Sale Total: $15,075

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 41

Average: $ 2.19/pound with champions; $1.50/pound with champions; $1.44/lb. without

Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion: Bayleigh Miller

Bid: $2.75/pound Weight: 1,344 pounds

Buyer: Beatty’s Country Market

Reserve champion: Connor McCrumb

Bid: $2.35/pound Weight: 1,341 pounds

Buyer: 422 Landscape Supply

Grand champion carcass: Shane Clark

Bid: $2.40/pound Weight: 707 pounds

Buyer: Cheryl and Phil Vanasco

Reserve champion carcass: Gracie Enscoe

Bid: $2.15/pound Weight: 697 pounds

Buyer: Pizza Joe’s of Portersville

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 108

Average: $3.25/pound with champions; $3.15/pound without

Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion: Katelynn Bennett

Bid: $9/pound Weight: 277 pounds

Buyer: Crane Room Grille

Reserve champion: Connor McCrumb

Bid: $9/pound Weight: 257 pounds

Buyer: Crane Room Grille

Grand champion carcass hog: Lydia Fair

Bid: $4.75/pound Weight: 150 pounds

Buyer: Mohawk Pizza Joe’s

Reserve champion carcass: Tyler Allison

Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 170 pounds

Buyer: Pizza Joe’s of Portersville

RABBITS

Number of Pens of Three: 10

Average: $10.29/lb. with champions

Grand champion: Emma Hall

Bid: $30/pound Weight: 12.21 pounds

Buyer: Ryan Guidice

Reserve champion: Henry Ochs

Bid: $17.60/pound Weight: 13 pounds

Buyer: Volant Stables

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 47

Average: $4.41/pound with champions; $4.28/pound without

Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion: Allison Musser

Bid: $8/pound Weight: 136 pounds

Buyer: Howard & Sons Meat Packing, DJ’s Smokehouse

Reserve champion: Elon Horchler

Bid: $7/pound Weight: 130 pounds

Buyer: Joe, Lynn and Jonathen Sniezek

Grand champion carcass: Katelynn Bennett

Bid: $6.75/pound Weight: 75 pounds

Buyer: Don and Edy Hoye

Reserve champion carcass: Wyatt Dean

Bid: $7.50/pound Weight: 60 pounds

Buyer: WilCo Equipment

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 32

Average: $4.81/pound with champions; $4.72/pound without

Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion market goat: Adelynn Pfaff

Bid: $7/pound Weight: 87 pounds

Buyer: The New NW Sales Co.

Reserve champion: Elon Horchler

Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 84 pounds

Buyer: Joe, Lynn and Jonathen Sniezek

Grand champion carcass: Travis Stewart

Bid: $10/pound Weight: 33 pounds

Buyer: American Crop Insurance

Reserve champion carcass: Alexis Hufnagel

Bid: $8/pound Weight: 41 pounds

Buyer: GWS Trucking

POULTRY

Number of Pens of Three Chickens: 9

Average: $8.36/lb. with champions; $6.39/lb. without

Grand champion: Kyle Allison

Bid: $19/pound Weight: 19.45 pounds

Buyer: Almar Enterprises

Reserve champion: Jade Horter

Bid: $7/pound Weight: 16.03 pounds

Buyer: Mark Cunningham Auctioneers, Weekly Bargain Bulletin

CHEESE

Number of Lots: 18

Average: $920.83/exhibitor

Top: Jake Booher, $3,000

Buyer: New Wilmington Veterinary Service

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Roger Croll, Mark Cunningham, Beth Hillmar, Mitchell Kerr, Duke Whiting

