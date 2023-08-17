Learn about homes created by critters

RICHFIELD, Ohio — The Friends of Richfield Heritage Preserve Friends are sponsoring a free “RHP Critter Architecture” hike Sept. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Richfield Heritage Preserve, 4374 Broadview Road. It will be led by Corey Ringle, Friends president.

Participants can learn about the homes created by our critter friends, how we apply what we’ve learned from them when constructing our own homes and what we have built to bring them closer to us.

Park in the main lot and meet in front of The Lodge. The event will be held rain or shine. Wear suitable hiking footwear and bring a reusable water bottle as well as bug repellent. For registration information/event updates, visit friendsofrhp.org.

Friends is a nonprofit advocacy group partnering with the Richfield Joint Recreation District to preserve, protect, enhance, and promote Richfield Heritage Preserve.