Meat processing grants awarded

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently awarded $14 million to meat harvesting and processing facilities in Ohio through the Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program.

This is the programs’ fourth round of grant funding, where 51 Ohio companies across 33 counties will receive funds to construct new or upgrade existing facilities.

Eligible costs include new and upgraded machinery, various equipment and technology products, plant construction and expansion for confinement, processing and refrigeration.

The Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program was created in 2022. The Ohio Department of Development manages the program with the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Since the programs inception, a total of 179 grants have been awarded to meat processors in 62 of Ohio’s 88 counties, totaling roughly $42 million.