Meat processing grants awarded

By -
0
0
cutting meat
Terry Tischler cutting the meat on Feb. 3, 2024. (Liz Partsch photo)

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently awarded $14 million to meat harvesting and processing facilities in Ohio through the Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program.

This is the programs’ fourth round of grant funding, where 51 Ohio companies across 33 counties will receive funds to construct new or upgrade existing facilities.

Eligible costs include new and upgraded machinery, various equipment and technology products, plant construction and expansion for confinement, processing and refrigeration.

The Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program was created in 2022. The Ohio Department of Development manages the program with the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Since the programs inception, a total of 179 grants have been awarded to meat processors in 62 of Ohio’s 88 counties, totaling roughly $42 million.

Get our Top Stories in Your Inbox

Next step: Check your inbox to confirm your subscription.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.