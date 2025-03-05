Watch the moon go dark March 13

CHARDON, Ohio — Did you know Ohio gets to see a total lunar eclipse this March? This rare event happens when the moon passes through Earth’s shadow, making the moon go dark for a few hours. To view the one coming up, mark your calendars for around midnight the night of Thursday, March 13, with the maximum eclipse occurring around 2:25 a.m. on Friday, March 14.

If you can see the moon from home, you should be able to see this event from there, too, depending on the weather. Visitors are also welcome to join Geauga Parks District to view the eclipse at Observatory Park, 10610 Clay St., Montville, Ohio. The park is an International Dark Sky Park. Naturalist Chris will host a walk-up public viewing from 11:30 p.m. March 13 to 4:30 a.m. March 14 at Observatory Park.

The last time northeast Ohio got a chance to view a total lunar eclipse was back on Nov. 8, 2022. Ohio’s next chance to see a total lunar eclipse will be March 3, 2026 – but that eclipse will happen so close to moonset that we won’t be able to see the end of it.

To see photos of what this event might look like from previous occurrences, you can visit www.geaugaparkdistrict.org/total-lunar-eclipse-2025.