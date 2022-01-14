Ohio Cattlemen’s Association honors beef industry leaders

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association recognized industry leaders at its annual meeting, Jan. 8.

Outstanding County Association

The Outstanding County Association Award went to the Fayette County Cattle Feeders Association.

The group, led by president Gus Bonham, focuses on raising funds to help young beef producers at the county fair. The group also offers technical help to young producers and advocates for the beef industry in the local community.

Environmental Stewardship

Diven Springs Farm, of Highland County, Ohio received the Environmental Stewardship Award. Rick Kisling and his sons, Kyle and Brett, raise and sell show heifers, breeding stock and steers. They have worked with the local soil and water conservation district to improve their pastures with dry pads and sacrifice lots. They have also installed subsurface drainage and built waterways to control water runoff and reduce erosion.

Young Cattleman

Zane Gross, of Ashland, was named Young Cattleman of the Year. Zane and his wife, Courtney, run Buckeye Creek Angus, raising breeding bulls and replacement heifers. They use rotational grazing to improve grass production and have fenced cattle out of creeks to avoid water quality problems. Zane Gross also works off the farm as operations manager at E. R. Boliantz meat processing.

Commercial Producer

The Commercial Producer of the Year is Seibert Livestock, based near St. Marys, Ohio. Brothers Benjamin and Dan Seibert and their dad, Richard, feed out Holstein steers using grain grown on the family’s nearby crop ground.

Seedstock Producer

The Seedstock Producer of the Year is Jones Show Cattle, of Harrod, Ohio. Troy Jones and his dad, Randy, raise and sell Angus, Simmental and Maine-Anjou bulls, show heifers and bred heifers. Their animals have been sold to 24 different states in the past year.

Industry Service

The Industry Service Award went to Todd Pugh, of Louisville, Ohio. He runs a small hobby farm raising Angus and Hereford show cattle and has been a long-time chairman of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association BEST youth program. He spearheaded the organization of the Buckeye Breeder Series program, which recognizes Ohio-bred calves and their breeders at BEST shows.

Industry Excellence

John Grimes of Maplecrest Farms, near Hillsboro, Ohio was honored with the Industry Excellence Award. He has been involved with the beef industry through his career with Ohio State University Extension, as well as his family farm. He retired as Ohio State University Extension beef coordinator in 2019. His family has a diversified beef farm that includes production and sale of breeding stock, sales of freezer beef and partnership in a meat store in Hillsboro.

Scholarships awarded

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation awarded 24 scholarships.

Recipients of the Cattlemen’s Gala Scholarships are: Hannah Cochran, Franklin County; Megan Garrison, Belmont County; Kiley Holbrook, Fairfield County; Luke Jennings, Clermont County; Ellie Kidwell, Knox County; Meredith Oglesby, Highland County; Libby Strine, Marion County; Abigail Tooill, Fairfield County; Victoria Waits, Fayette County; Quinton Waits, Fayette County; and Katelynn Wallace, Miami County.

Tagged for Greatness scholarships were awarded to: Josh Dickson, Licking County; Makayla Feldner, Noble County; Sydney Kleman, Putnam County; and Autumn Scheiderer, Madison County. Recipients of the Cattlemen’s Country Club Scholarships are: Brandon Barr, Greene County; Owen Brinker, Wood County; Lana Grover, Highland County; and Maria Mcintosh, Champaign County.

The Noah Cox Memorial Scholarship went to Erin Pop, Gallia County.

Saltwell Expo Scholarships were presented to: Shala Graham, Licking County and Luke Mckee, Knox County.

Winners of the Cattlewomen’s Association Scholarships are: Caitlin Koschnick, Crawford County and Shelby Morehead, Portage County.

