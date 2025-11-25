Ohio communities holding holiday and Christmas events

Columbiana Women’s Club to host Holiday Tea and Tour

COLUMBIANA, Ohio — Columbiana Women’s Club will host its 2025 Holiday Tea and Tour on Dec. 6 and 7 from 1-4 p.m. at Columbiana Women’s Club century home, 121 North Main St., Columbiana, Ohio.

Attendees will get the chance to take a self-guided tour of the century home where tea will also be served.

Tea will only be served on Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. The cost is $25. Cash and checks are only accepted. Checks can be made payable to Columbiana Women’s Club. Interested parties must RSVP by Nov. 30 at 330-482-2832.

• • •

Hale Farm and Village to host Lantern Tours

BATH, Ohio — Hale Farm and Village will host its 30th annual Holiday Lantern Tours Dec 6-7, 12-14, 18-23 and 26-28 at the farm, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Akron, Ohio. This year, guests will step back in time into the 19th century Western Reserve. Throughout the candlelit village, costumed residents will open their decorated homes to share scenes of holiday cheer.

Holiday Lantern Tours leave every 20 minutes, starting at 5 p.m., and last roughly 90 minutes. Attendees should dress warm.

The cost is $25 for adults, $20 for Western Reserve Historical Society members and active military and $15 for children between the ages of 3-12. Tickets sell out fast and pre-registration is required.

After the tour, guests can stop by Hale Farm and Village MarketPlace to enjoy holiday treats and browse local, handcrafted gifts. Gifts for sale will include hand-blown glass ornaments and vessels; wheel-thrown pottery in seasonal and classic styles; artisan-made candles and textiles; locally-inspired books, toys and keepsakes and other handmade gifts.

Hale Farm and Village also offers venues for holiday gatherings, including company parties and family celebrations. To buy tickets for the tour or for more information, visit 330tix.com/organizations/hfv.

• • •

Massillon Candlelight Walk, Dec. 7

MASSILLON, Ohio — Massillon’s Community Candlelight Walk will return on Dec. 7 from 5-7:30 p.m. Attendees will get to take a self-guided stroll through downtown Massillon among luminarias and Christmas lights to visit historic churches and community attractions along historic Fourth Street.

Walkers will get to enjoy music and architecture at St. John’s United Church of Christ, St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church, First United Methodist Church, St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Central Presbyterian Church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church. Each stop is marked with a colorful yard sign at the entrance, however, maps will be available.

Holiday displays will be located at Duncan Plaza, a three-story holiday tree on Massillon Museum’s lawn and decorations that Rudy Turkal designed to line Lincoln Way.

There will also be a refreshment station at Massillon Museum where guests will get to enjoy cookies, warm beverages and live music.

Other attractions will include an O-gauge trains running along the tracks at Massillon Railroad Club, and live music at the Lions Lincoln Theatre lobby and Massillon Public Library. The library will also have photo opportunities and refreshments.

The Five Oaks mansion will be decorated, too.

The main event will be the Festival of Music and Candlelighting Ceremony at St. Mary’s Church at 7:45 p.m. Attendees will gather to honor someone who has improved Massillon in 2025 while listening to choral music.

The Massillon Chamber of Commerce kicked off the Candlelighting Ceremony in 1984 to recognize an individual or organization’s contributions the community. In 2001, Loren Veigel suggested adding a church walk, which soon became the volunteer effort it is today.

The 2025 Community Candlelight Walk is sponsored by Aqua Ohio, Eagles #190, Farmers National Bank, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Massillon Museum, Massillon WestStark Chamber of Commerce, BJ’s Wholesale Club, the Downtown Massillon Association and MCTV.

Attendees are encouraged to bundle up and bring flashlights.

For more information, call the Massillon WestStark Chamber of Commerce at 330-833-3146, or contact Margy Vogt at 330-844-1525 or vogt@sssnet.com.

• • •

Historic Zoar Village to host Christmas events

ZOAR, Ohio — Historic Zoar Village will host Christmas Tours of the village on Nov. 29, Dec. 6 and 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and its Christmas in Zoar event on Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the village, 198 Main St., Zoar.

During the tours, visitors will get to explore historic buildings that showcase German Christmas traditions and the origins of holiday customs. Tours are conducted by reservation only and leave every 30 minutes.

At the Christmas in Zoar event, guests will hear about the rich history of Christmas customs through 19th-century demonstrations featuring American and German holiday traditions. Additionally, a church service will take place at 5 p.m. at Zoar United Church of Christ, followed by a tree-lighting ceremony in the Zoar Garden at 6 p.m.

Christmas characters will be placed throughout the village, including Santa, Kristkind, Father Christmas, the German Belsnickel and Krampus. Other festive activities will be the “Merry Miles” 5K race, live music, annual pickle hunt, hot chocolate and more.

Musical guests will perform in the village and at the Zoar Meeting House and will consist of Camarada Brass Quintet, Trombone Alliance, Northwest High School Choir, Delphian Chorale, North Canton High School Choir and the Bravera Woodwind Quintet.

Seasonal gifts and decor will also be available for purchase from the Zoar Store, Zoar Bakery and various vendors and crafters in the village.

The cost to attend the Christmas Tours and Christmas in Zoar is $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under. To buy tickets, for more information or to apply to become an artisan vendor, call 330-874-3011 or visit historiczoarvillage.com.

• • •

Luminary Trail Walk will be Dec. 6

DOVER, Ohio — TuscParks will be hosting the “Luminary Trail Walk” at the Norma Johnson Center Dec. 6 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The walk will begin at the Preservation Loop Kiosk next to the yellow pole barn located along state Route 39, 4033 state Route 39 NW in Dover.

The lit trail will be a quarter mile in length. Visitors can walk along the accessible trail through the forest and out to the Preservation Pond. Starting at 4:30 p.m., hot chocolate and cookies under the side porch of the yellow barn will be served to welcome guests before and after the walk. There is no charge for the event, but children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Donations will be accepted.

This event will be held weather permitting. Check with Facebook page, facebook.com/tuscparks, for updates.

Questions about the event can be directed to the TuscParks office at 330-365-1221 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.