Ohio plans wildlife diversity conference

COLUMBUS — The 36th annual Ohio Wildlife Diversity Conference will be March 4 in Columbus. Representatives from a multitude of conservation and natural resource organizations, including the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, will offer displays and be available to answer questions.

This year’s keynote speaker is Jim McCormac, who will present Mysterious Moths: The Darker Side of Butterflies. An Ohio author and photographer, McCormac has spent decades studying Ohio’s wildlife.

Doors open at 8 a.m., and the event is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The conference will be at Ohio Union, 1739 North High Street, in Columbus. Parking is available in the Ohio Union South parking garage for $10.

Pre-registration is encouraged at www.wildohio.gov, or by calling 800-945-3543. For those who register by March 1, the cost is $25. The cost after March 1 and at the door is $35. The student rate is $10. Those who register by March 1 can sign up for lunch.

Conference attendees who pre-register may also purchase the 2020 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp and pin featuring an Io moth caterpillar at the discounted price of $12. Stamps and pins will also be available for purchase at the conference for $15.

Proceeds from the sale of the Wildlife Legacy Stamp are used to support endangered and threatened native species, habitat restoration, land purchases, conservation easements and educational products for students and wildlife enthusiasts. More information can be found at www.wildohio.gov.