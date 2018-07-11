Ohio’s Utica shale gas production climbs in 1Q

COLUMBUS — During the first quarter of 2018, Ohio’s horizontal shale wells produced 3,942,251 barrels of oil and 531,291,017 Mcf (531 billion cubic feet) of natural gas, according to the figures released July 11 by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Natural gas production from the first quarter of 2018 showed a 42.85 percent increase over the first quarter of 2017, while Utica shale oil production decreased by 3.6 percent for the same period.

The first quarter production was also up from the fourth quarter of 2017, when Ohio’s horizontal shale wells produced 4,193,562 barrels of oil and 503,066,907 Mcf of natural gas.

During the first quarter of 2016, Ohio’s horizontal shale wells produced 329,537,838 Mcf of natural gas, and in 2015, 183,585,251 Mcf gas.

Top wells

The top oil-producing well in the fourth quarter of 2017 continued to outproduce all other wells in the first quarter of 2018. The Outlaw C 11H well, developed by Eclipse Resources I in Guernsey County’s Millwood Township, produced 168,493 barrels in the first quarter to lead the state. (Scroll down to see lists for the top producing Utica Shale oil and gas wells from the first quarter of 2018.)

In fact, the top four oil-producing wells were in Millwood Township, and all were developed by Eclipse Resources.

The Herrick East 11H well in Monroe County’s Lee Township was the top gas-producing well during the first quarter of this year, yielding 2.9 million Mcf gas (1 MCF = 1,000 cubic feet of gas).

The next three highest-producing wells were in Belmont County, and five wells in Jefferson County made the first quarter top 10 list.

Statewide averages

The ODNR quarterly report lists 1,949 horizontal shale wells, 1,909 of which reported oil and natural gas production during the quarter. Of the wells reporting oil and natural gas results:

The average amount of oil produced was 2,066 barrels.

The average amount of natural gas produced was 278,454 Mcf.

The average number of third quarter days in production was 86.

All horizontal production reports can be accessed at oilandgas.ohiodnr.gov/production.

