Owner of Pa. livestock auction faces charges

MERCER, Pa. — The owner of the Millers Mercer Livestock Auction is facing charges after an investigation by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture uncovered malnourished and deceased animals on the property.

Officials who visited the auction site on March 12 at 424 N Perry Highway discovered as many as 25 deceased animals including five cows and a piglet, all left in a compost pile, surrounding pastures and near the barn; all were ordered to be removed.

Other animals were crowded into small stalls inside the barn. According to a criminal complaint, one such stall measured around 12 feet by 12 feet and housed a large horse, donkey, nine sheep, two goats and a pig. Most of the animals lacked visible access to water or food.

According to the complaint, the owner, Paula Miller of Greenville, Pennsylvania, told an investigator that she was unaware of the condition of the animals because she primarily worked in the office. She also stated that she did not know when the animals had died.

Miller told the investigator that, as with any livestock auction, some animals die before being sold. The investigator reminded her that the auction cannot accept or sell diseased animals under USDA regulations, but, according to the complaint, Miller questioned how she would be able to tell that they were sick.

Miller is listed as the sole proprietor of the operation. She referred questions to her lawyer Charbel Latouf, whose office is based in Erie, Pennsylvania. Latouf did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under USDA guidelines, auctions are prohibited from accepting or selling sickly animals, and a contracted veterinarian must be present on sale days. The complaint noted that Miller’s veterinarian resigned on March 13, citing concerns over the facility’s practices. The veterinarian stated to investigators that Miller’s husband had requested a letter stating the deceased cows had died of illness, which she refused to provide, instead advising Miller to seek legal counsel.

By March 14, officials returned to confirm that the compost pile had been addressed. Only the piglet remained, with Miller stating she would handle its removal.

Miller is charged with six counts of aggravated cruelty to animals – causing serious bodily injury or death, a third-degree felony with a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine, and 16 counts of animal neglect – sustenance/water, which is punishable by a fine and up to 90 days in jail.