Pa. bus tour takes in dairy, hog and beef operations

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania are adding different types of farm operations to their June bus tour, for a Business To Business exchange.

“Our ‘outside the box’ thinking goes outside dairy this year,” said PDMP President Doug Harbach of Schrack Dairy in Clinton County. “The B2B adds beef and hog operations to the mix so we can get even more insights and ideas on everything from diversification to direct marketing.”

The day-long bus tour June 7 begins in Bedford County and includes lunch at the second stop at Vale Wood Dairy in Cambria County.

In addition to visiting Vale Wood Dairy, where the Itle family bottles and delivers their milk to homes throughout the region, the tour includes stops at BearDance Farm where Paul Slayton raised the top-indexing Hereford recently at the Pennsylvania Livestock Evaluation Center, and a former crop farm that has transitioned to a 4,800-hog finishing operation and has secured a contract with Country View Family Farms.

Tickets

Reservations for the tour are available on a first-come, first-served basis. NEDPA producer members are also able to attend at the PDMP member rate of $50, while the non-member rate is $100.

Download the registration form or register online at www.pdmp.org or contact the registration office at 877-326-5993 or email registration@pdmp.org.