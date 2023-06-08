Lop eared Jasper

I dared a look outside. The ground still held some drifts of snow. The stove

inside my canvas tent was burning a bright red glow.

I opened up the tent flap, filled my lungs and gave a yell. I swear old Jasper

looked at me and said, “It’s cold as @#%&!”

Jasper and my saddle horse were munching on the hay. Last night I threw enough feed out to last them most the day.

I closed the flap and tossed a chunk of Doug Fir in the fire. Then I tied the stove

door almost shut with pliers and baling wire.

Now, Jasper was an old pack mule. He’d packed my gear for years. But I should

have named him Ugly. Let me tell you ‘bout his ears.

When Jasper was about one year, a stud kicked him in the head. He lay there in

the corral and I was hoping he weren’t dead.

At first his breaths were shallow. Then he stood up on his feet. He took a step

and sure enough his walk was plumb offbeat.

He looked a might confused. His eyes were covered with a glaze. If I hadn’t seen

him take the kick I’d swear he had been tased.

Well Jasper shook his head and then he gained his wits all back. But I couldn’t

help but notice that one ear was lying flat.

One ear straight up and one ear down, I’d never seen before. Was Jasper giving

signs that he now talked in semaphore?

I tried a bunch of different ways to keep the ear up straight. I even tied a hat on,

but it seemed to agitate.

So all this time, old Jasper’s ears have never been the same. It’s been a

conversation piece. Some folks think it’s a shame.

One little girl said Jasper needs an earring in his ear. She even said, “He’s

beautiful.” Only a child could be so dear.

I’d say most mules are ugly, but old Jasper takes the cake. A friend of mine says,

“Jasper looks like nature’s worst mistake!”

I’ve always made a point to give that mule some extra care. I guess I feel

responsible he’s had this cross to bear.

But Jasper doesn’t seem to mind that no one wants to gush. When someone calls him ugly, I have never seen him blush.